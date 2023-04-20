Kangana Ranaut Blasts Parents Of Kid Asking Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Daughter On Date

Kangana Ranaut reacted to the viral photo of a kid who held a placard at a recent IPL match asking Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter out on a date. In the picture, a child holding a placard asked Virat and Anushka if he could take their daughter Vamika Kohli "on a date". The picture went viral in no time time. It was taken during the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Manikarnika actress took to Twitter and slammed the parents of the child who placed the placard in the child's hands. She said that the parents should not teach their innocent kids such nonsensical things. She added that these things don’t make them look modern or cool, but vulgar and foolish. Check out Kangana’s tweet below.

Several fans took to the social media platform and shared their reactions to Kangana's comments. One of the netizens commented, “Anything for publicity, cheap publicity...shame on such parents, the kid doesn't even know what the poster means." One social media user pointed out that children need a good environment to learn and parents are responsible for imbibing them with good values.

Kangana Ranaut praises Yami Gautam

Kangana Ranaut heaped praise on Yami Gautam. The Queen star congratulated Yami and the entire team of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga on the film's success. In her Instagram story, Kangana wrote, “Yami Gautam is doing so well, consistently and quietly delivering the most successful films…so inspiring. Congratulations to the entire team." As per the reports, in the first two weeks, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga garnered around 2.9 million views on the OTT platform where it was released. After Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, RRR got the second spot and Gangubai Kathiawadi was placed third.

It’s not the first instance of Kangana Ranaut praising Yami. She posted pictures of the Uri actress in a traditional pahadi outfit and praised her for honouring her roots. On the movies front, Kangana has been busy with the shoot of Emergency, in which she essays the role of former Indian PM Indira Gandhi. This will also be her second directorial after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.