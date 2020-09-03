Kangana Ranaut Blocks Kubbra Sait, Latter Says, 'We Are Katti & She Didn't Even Tell Me'

'Sacred Games' actor Kubbra Sait on Thursday took to her Twitter handle to reveal that actor Kangana Ranaut has blocked her. Kubbra also highlighted the fact that she didn't write even one tweet to her and was 'silent all along'.

Kubbra further also took a dig at Kangana's 'I look forward to contructive criticism' tweet and Farah Khan Ali, wrote, "Yay congratulations. No more venom on your timeline." [sic] For those unaware, Kubbra in August supported a trending hashtag on Twitter — 'Suspend Team Kangana' — and wrote, "Yah! I would passionately support this suspension."

Aiyo! I was silent all along.

Not one tweet to her.

We are katti and she didn’t even tell me.

Told her it’s not personal bro! pic.twitter.com/7J5bIFJVsb — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) September 3, 2020

KANGANA'S TWEET

I look forward to constructive criticism, I am very keen to empathise with others point of views it will enhance my perspective and make me more objective,if you are just a bully/troll, got nothing rational to say then you will be blocked,what is your USE anywhere in the world ? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

Kangana Ranaut claps back at Kubbra Sait who showed support to suspend her Twitter handle

Kangana hits out at Maha Govt

On the other hand, actor Kangana Ranaut has been taking on many celebrities and Bollywood personnel on Twitter as she continues to make massive revelations pertaining to the industry in the backdrop of the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe.

Earlier in the day, the actor hit back at Sanjay Raut after the Shiv Sena leader asked her not to return to Mumbai amid her comments against the Mumbai Police. Kangana, who has been attacking the Mumbai Police among others in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, called the statement as an ‘open threat.’’ The Queen star taunted the politician, asking why Mumbai was feeling like ‘Pakistan-occupied Kasmir.’

The actress has previously hit out at the force for their investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, accusing them of protecting the bigwigs of the film industry. This also comes days after the actress expressed her willingness to expose the Bollywood-Drug mafia nexus provided she is given protection.

