Kubbra Sait Reveals Reporting Team Kangana's Handle; Alleges 'toxicity' In War-of-words

Actor Kangana Ranaut has been actively speaking out on the raging debate on nepotism in Bollywood. After her Twitter handle recently called out actors like Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranbir Kapoor, many netizens lashed out at the actor and are trending #SuspendTeamKangana on Twitter. Among others, Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait also joined the trend. After Kangana Ranaut's team handle called her out, Kubbra responded saying that it is nothing personal.

Team Kangana Ranaut calls out Kubbra Sait, actor responds

Dear ⁦@KubbraSait⁩ you and Kangana have shared a lot as friends as colleagues which can be called positive, what damage has she done to you that you are campaigning against her freedom of speech? What is bothering you? Or you just want to please a few ? pic.twitter.com/SpWPkvUfqC — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 10, 2020

Calling out Kubbra for joining the movement, Kangana's team asked what is bothering her. The team added that Kangana and Kubbra have 'shared a lot as co-stars which is a positive thing' and questioned why she is campaigning against Kangana's 'freedom of speech'. The handle further asked if Sait was just trying to 'please a few people'.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut Claps Back At Kubbra Sait Who Showed Support To Suspend Her Twitter Handle

Please tell your mafia friends Kangana exposed nepotism, gender bias, pay parity, racism in last 5-6 years without twitter, she started tweeting two days ago, she is one of the leading voices in the nation so what is the point of #SuspendTeamKangana — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 10, 2020

Another tweet from the actor's team asked Sait to inform her 'mafia friends' that Ranaut exposed Bollywood's nepotism, pay gap, gender bias, and more in the last 5-6 years without Twitter. The team further stated that Kangana is one of the leading voices of the country. They further questioned what was the point behind suspending their Twitter handle.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Housekeeping Head's Birthday With A Beautiful Cake; See Pics

This is not personal at all. Team Kangana Ranaut, your handle has been toxic.

I unfollowed & reported you too.

What I personally ask from you is this: Be kind. Be responsible.

I don’t make things personal & I am pretty positive that you won’t either.

🙏🏽 — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) August 10, 2020

Responding to this, Kubbra Sait said that it is not personal and added that the handle has become 'toxic'. The actor mentioned that she has unfollowed the handle and reported it as well. Sait further asked Kangana Ranaut's team to be 'kind' and 'responsible'. She also clarified that she is not trying to make things personal and added that she is positive Ranaut's team does not plan to do so either.

ALSO READ | Team Kangana Ranaut Slams Kareena's 'privilege' Quote; Says 'you All Made It Bullywood'

Yah! I would passionately support this suspension. It would be grand if @TwitterIndia sees it too. Today was the only day the handle shared something positive, which is a rarity.

But now, enough no?#SuspendTeamKangana — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) August 10, 2020

Earlier, actor Kubbra Sait joined the #SuspendTeamKangana movement, after netizens started trending the hashtag on Twitter. She took to the micro-blogging site and said that she would 'passionately support' the suspension of Kangana's Twitter account. The actor further added that she hopes Twitter sees it too and stated that it is now time to stop.

Post actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Kangana Ranaut has been actively speaking out against Bollywood bigwigs and calling out the working of the industry. She has been calling out several actors, directors, and producers and tagging them as ‘movie mafia’. She earlier called out actor Ayushmann Khurrana for taking advantage of conflicts faced by actors like Kangana and Sushant Singh Rajput.

ALSO READ | Kubbra Sait Speaks About Nepotism, Says ‘If You Are Not Good, You Won’t Survive Here’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.