Kangana Ranaut Blocks Punjabi Singer Himanshi Khurana On Twitter

Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana took to her Instagram handle to share that actor Kangana Ranaut has blocked her. Why, you may wonder? Khurana recently slammed Ranaut for her comments on the farmer protest.

Kangana Ranaut had questioned an actor’s presence at the protest and stated that he was hogging limelight by being a part of it, and also sent a strong message to 'anti-nationals'. Himanshi Khurana slammed the actor and raised the times she had similarly raised her grievances like the farmers were doing.

A video of actor Deep Sidhu talking in English from the farmer protests had gone viral. Later, as a portal stated that he was ‘lying about government snatching farmland’ and that he was a Khalistan supporter, Kangana Ranaut wrote ‘har koi apni rotiyaan sek raha hai’ (people gaining undue advantage from the protests) She hoped that government wouldn’t allow ‘anti-national elements’ to ‘create another Shaheen Baag riots’ for the ‘blood thirsty vultures and tukde gang…’

Apna ghar bachane ke lie thankful hmm miss par dusra apna ghar bchaye to galt .. wahi to sabke paas vip links nahi hote — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) November 29, 2020

Kangana Ranaut had earlier tweeted that 90-year-old Bilkis, who had featured on the Time Magazine after her appearance in the Shaheen Bagh protests, was available to participate in protests for money, mistaking her for another elderly woman from the protests. The actor has now deleted the tweet.

Himanshi Khurana reacted to that statement and asked, “If this woman has taken money to be a part of a crowd, how much money have you taken to defend the government?” She also called her ‘shameless’ in another post.

Agar is in buzurg aurat ne paise lie hai bheed me shamil hone k .......... app ne kitne paise lie Sarkar ko defend krne ke .....@KanganaTeam #shamelesskangna #KisaanmazdoorEktaZindabaad #kisaanektazindabaad pic.twitter.com/NSHqFjexh4 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) November 30, 2020

Meanwhile, the Government finally met leaders of some farmer unions in Delhi as the 'Dili Chalo' protests, against the passing of farming laws, completed six days. Another meeting is scheduled to take on December 3.

