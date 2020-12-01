Kangana Ranaut's strong statements on farmer protests get flak from Sargun, Himanshi, Ammy

Celebrities associated with the Punjabi film industry reacted with displeasure over Kangana Ranaut’s statements related to the ongoing farmer protests. Kangana Ranaut had questioned an actor’s presence at the protest and stated that he was hogging limelight by being a part of it, and also sent a strong message to ‘anti-nationals.’ Himanshi Khurana, Sargun Mehta and Ammy Virk slammed the actor and raised the times she had similarly raised her grievances like the farmers were doing.

Celebs slam Kangana Ranaut for views on farmer protest

A video of actor Deep Sidhu talking in English from the farmer protests had gone viral. Later, as a portal stated that he was ‘lying about government snatching farmland’ and that he was a Khalistan supporter, Kangana Ranaut wrote ‘har koi apni rotiyaan sek raha hai’ (people gaining undue advatange from the protests) She hoped that government wouldn’t allow ‘anti national elements’ to ‘create another Shaheen Baag riots’ for the ‘blood thirsty vultures and tukde gang…’

Shame..... in the name of farmers har koi apni rotiyaan sek raha hai, hopefully government won’t allow anti national elements to take advantage and create another Shaheen Baag riots for blood thirsty vultures and tukde gang... https://t.co/e3xrt1IcVP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 28, 2020

Sargun Mehta, an actor who has worked in TV shows and Punjabi films, wrote, “Just like you have a right to raise your issues, they also have. The only difference is that you speak without a point or intention, and here they are fighting for their rights.”

Jaise aapko apni baat kehna ka haqq hai inhein bhi hai. Bass farak yeh hai ki aap bina baat aur maksad ke bolti hain aur yeh apne haqq ke liye ladd rahein hain . ðŸ¤«ðŸ¤«ðŸ¤«ðŸ¤« https://t.co/foSF8czBWf — Sargun Mehta (@sargun_mehta) November 30, 2020

Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk highlighted the ‘storm’ that Kangana had created over the demolition of a portion of her property in Mumbai and pointed out that here farmers had lost their rights.

Lakh di laahnat bhain ji tuhade te... ainni v polish ni maari di kise de.lokan ton vadd k kuch ni hunda, tuc saade burjurgaan baare bole o... tuhadi ikk adhi kandh todi c bombay aaleya ne te tuc duniya ser te chakkli c,,, te saade haqqq khoye aaa sarkar ne. — Ammy Virk (@AmmyVirk) November 29, 2020

Kangana Ranaut had earlier tweeted that 90-year-old Bilkis, who had featured on the Time Magazine after her appearance in the Shaheen Bagh protests, was available to participate in protests for money, mistaking her for another elderly woman from the protests. The actor has now deleted the tweet.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana reacted to that statement and asked, “If this woman has taken money to be a part of a crowd, how much money have you taken to defend the government?” She also called her ‘shameless’ in another post.

Agar is in buzurg aurat ne paise lie hai bheed me shamil hone k .......... app ne kitne paise lie Sarkar ko defend krne ke .....@KanganaTeam #shamelesskangna #KisaanmazdoorEktaZindabaad #kisaanektazindabaad pic.twitter.com/NSHqFjexh4 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) November 30, 2020

Update in farmer protests controversy

Meanwhile, the farmers are all set to meet the Government at 3pm on Tuesday over their protests against the recently passed laws by the Parliament.

It was decided that next round of talks will be held on Dec 3 but farmers are agitating, it's winter & there's COVID. So meeting should be held earlier. So farmer leaders - present in 1st round of talks - have been invited at Vigyan Bhavan on Dec 1 at 3 pm: Agriculture Minister https://t.co/1y5DNCT0U0 — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020

The protests entered the sixth day on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the farmers from Varanasi, where he allayed the apprehensions of the farmers.

