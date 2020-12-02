Kangana Ranaut in legal trouble for deleted tweet on lady in farmer protests, gets notice

Kangana Ranaut has landed in legal trouble over her now-deleted tweet related to the ongoing farmer protests. A Chandigarh-based advocate has sent a legal notice to the actor for mistaking an elderly woman participating in the rally to be the one famous for Shaheen Bagh protests and claiming she was 'available for Rs 100' to protest. Expressing displeasure for making a 'mockery of an old female', he sought an apology from her on social media within seven days.

Legal trouble for Kangana Ranau on tweet

An advocate named Hakam Singh, serving in the Punjab & Haryana High Court, clarified that the 'said lady was not a fake lady' in the notice. He shared that her name was Mahinder Kaur, someone who has 'always remained connected with fields and fields work and is the wife of a farmer."

"That by using such lower remarks for the said lady, you have not only lowered down the prestige and image of the said lady, but you have also lowered down the image and prestige of each lady as well as of each person, who takes part in protests for noble cause and for fighting their rights," the notice read.

It added, "That by tweeting in such a manner, the same also points towards the fact that the protests which is being conducted by farmers, is being conducted by bringing persons on rent. Such a low thinking from you, who is herself is lady and celebrity, is not acceptable."

"That you have further made mockery of the farmers who by putting their life at risk have been protesting for their rights. You have made a mockery of every protestor who takes part in any protest/procession and thus, have injured their feelings," it continued.

The advocate stated that Kangana Ranaut had 'hurt the sentiments, image and repute of the said lady and hurt the sentiments of the farmers' with her photo.

Kangana gets flak for tweets on farmer protests

Sharing a photo of the woman in farmer's protest, Kangana Ranaut had tweeted, "Ha Ha she is the same Dadi who had featured in Time Magazine for being the most powerful woman. And she is available in 100 rupees." She had then deleted the tweet.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana was among those had fumed over the statement.

Agar is in buzurg aurat ne paise lie hai bheed me shamil hone k .......... app ne kitne paise lie Sarkar ko defend krne ke .....@KanganaTeam #shamelesskangna #KisaanmazdoorEktaZindabaad #kisaanektazindabaad pic.twitter.com/NSHqFjexh4 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) November 30, 2020

Shame..... in the name of farmers har koi apni rotiyaan sek raha hai, hopefully government won’t allow anti national elements to take advantage and create another Shaheen Baag riots for blood thirsty vultures and tukde gang... https://t.co/e3xrt1IcVP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 28, 2020

Kangana Ranaut's other tweet where she accused actor Deep Sidhu of gaining undue advantage by participating in farmer protests, while hoping Governmnet takes action against 'anti nationals' and prevent 'another Shaheen Bagh' riots also received flak from actors Sargun Mehta and Ammy Virk.

Meanwhile, the Government finally met leaders of some farmer unions in Delhi as the 'Dili Chalo' protests, against the passing of farming laws, completed six days. Another meeting is scheduled to take on December 3.

