Kangana Ranaut Responds To B'wood Names Linking To Narcotics' Angle, Shares Own Experience

Just hours after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) jumped into the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, sources informed that names of 20 top Bollywood stars and politicians allegedly linked to the case are with the investigating agencies - ED and CBI. This comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the NCB earlier in the day, that they have evidence of Rhea Chakraborty allegedly dealing in narcotics.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle and reacted on the narcotics update in Sushant's case and wrote, "If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood." [sic]

I was still a minor my mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops, when I became successful and got entry in to the most famous film parties I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world and drugs,debauchery and mafia. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

The narcotics angle in the case came to light on Tuesday and on Wednesday when the ED, which is probing the financial angle in the Sushant death case, summoned former talent manager Jaya Saha. Jaya Saha's name surfaced in some text messages with Rhea in which a discussion about putting "four drops" of some substance in somebody's drink surfaced. The message, allegedly sent in late 2019 reads, “Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it …. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in”.

Sushant's family lawyer demands Rhea Chakraborty's arrest as narcotics angle emerges

‘Did Rhea give drugs to Sushant?’

Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh said that the question being raised in Rhea Chakraborty’s connection with drug dealing is whether she administered drugs to Sushant against his will or his knowledge. If that is proven, Rhea is bound to be arrested on charges of murder, he said.

“Whether Rhea consumed drugs is not the issue here. The point is whether she was involved in administering the drug to Sushant against his will or without his knowledge. That is the real question,” Vikas Singh said.

NCB to probe Sushant case narcotics angle; 4 officials meet director over ED's Rhea info

CBI finds 'technical lapses'

Meanwhile, CBI probe in Sushant's death case is also making rapid advancements with the investigating agency questioning Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant, and the late actor's cook Neeraj for the fifth straight day. Top sources in the CBI on Wednesday informed Republic Media Network that the agency has found "technical lapses" in the probe conducted by the Mumbai Police into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The development comes a day after two senior Mumbai Police officers were grilled by the CBI at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai.

