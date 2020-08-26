NCB To Probe Sushant Case Narcotics Angle; 4 Officials Meet Director Over ED's Rhea Info

On Wednesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) entered the fray in the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A day after Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources informed that they have evidence of Rhea Chakraborty allegedly dealing in narcotics, senior officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau held a meeting and 4 officials met the NCB director stating the details of the ED letter. Sources said that the drugs and narcotics angle will be probed by the agency.

This comes even as Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde refuted allegations on Rhea using narcotics. Issuing a statement, Rhea's lawyer said that Rhea has never consumed drugs in her lifetime and she is ready for a blood test any time. He has, however, not said anything about dealing in drugs.

The ED is probing into the financial angle of the case and it has also shared the data dump analysis with the CBI on Monday. The investigative agencies are also probing the homicide angle that has been raised by the AIIMS panel which is reexamining the autopsy, viscera and other reports related to the actor's death.

Jaya Saha summoned

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is probing the financial angle in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has summoned Rhea Chakraborty's former talent manager Jaya Saha. The development comes after Jaya Saha's name surfaced in some text messages with Rhea in which a discussion about putting "four drops" of some substance in somebody's drink. The message, allegedly sent in late 2019 reads, “Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it …. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in”.

ED's probe in Sushant case

The ED has been probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case before the CBI entered the fray after the FIR lodged by Sushant's family had alleged siphoning of funds to the tune of Rs 15 crore by Rhea Chakraborty from late actor's accounts. Rhea, her brother Showik and father Indrajit have all been questioned by the ED, and as per sources, Rhea hasn't been able to adequately match her expenses and investments with her income. A number of the others being spoken to by the CBI have also earlier been interrogated by the ED. On Day 6 of the CBI's probe in Mumbai on Wednesday, Neeraj, Dipesh Sawant and Siddharth Pithani once again arrived at the CBI's DRDO guest house for questioning.

CBI's 24 questions for Rhea ready

The CBI is likely to summon main accused Rhea Chakraborty 'anytime soon', sources said, even hinting that she may be arrested. Sources added that the CBI is ready to grill Rhea with a list of around 24 questions. Earlier, sources informed that CBI will interrogate Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda for the second time on Tuesday. Rhea Chakraborty's summoning has been on the anvil since day one of the CBI starting the probe, though her lawyer on Monday said that no communication has been received in this regard.

