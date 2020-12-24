Kangana Ranaut Calls Film 'Dhaakad' 'beginning Of A New Era For Indian Cinema'

Kangana Ranaut on Thursday took to her Twitter handle to share pictures of her prosthetics measurements being taken for her role in next film Dhaakad. Kangana had announced last year that she will headline Dhaakad which is touted to be an action-packed thriller.

Calling it India's 'first ever woman led spy action thriller', Kangana thanked her team for the opportunity. She also revealed that the filming will begin in January.

Today prosthetics measurements for #Dhakaad were done, filming begins early January, beginning of a new era for Indian cinema, first ever Woman Lead Spy action/thriller franchise. Thank you team for this opportunity 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tAO8D5iD7P — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 24, 2020

"After the success of Manikarnika, it has been proven that audience across the globe are loving larger than life films with a female hero. Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well," Kangana had said in an earlier statement.

"The film is mounted on a large scale, is one of a kind female-led action film. If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian cinema. Sohel and Razy are my friends, and we have been planning this project from quite some time. I am quite excited for this film and can't wait to start work on it," she added.

Meanwhile, before this, Kangana Ranaut declared that her 'most ambitious project' titled Thalaivi, based on the life of late actor-turned-politician J. Jayalalithaa has now 'wrapped up.' As the film came to an end, Kangana wrote a heart-wrenching note for her team and said that it was a 'lifetime privilege to work with the team. She also admitted that she had 'mixed emotions' as her time to say 'bye' to the film after falling in love with the character. The movie also stars Bhagyashree, Arvind Swamy, and Madhoo Shah in pivotal roles.

And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye,mixed feelings❤️ pic.twitter.com/0tmrQ2ml3m — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 12, 2020

