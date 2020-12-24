Kangana Ranaut has message for 'people giving lectures on religion' after her bikini pic

Trolls targeting celebrities is a common phenomenon in the era of social media. Kangana Ranaut might have been a new entrant to the world of social media, but she is often at the receiving end of trolling for her various posts. While the actor is known to hit back at the criticism for her political views, she did so again when she posted a picture in a bikini recently.

READ: Kangana Ranaut, Other Stars Hail Government's Merger Move For Industry; Call It 'historic'

Kangana Ranaut slams trolling over her biking picture

Kangana Ranaut had shared a throwback photograph on Wednesday, where she was seen sitting on a beach and looking into the sea, while dressed in a bikini. She wanted her fans to see a glimpse of one of the ‘most exciting places’ she had visited, which was Mexico.

Good morning friends, one of the most exciting places that I visited in my life is Mexico, beautiful but an unpredictable place, here’s a picture from Tulum a little island in Mexico ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8b0M7ymMiX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 23, 2020

However, the 33-year-old was not pleased with the comments on it.

READ: In Kangana Ranaut Property Demolition Case, MHRC Summons BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal

Sharing another post later, she wrote, “Some people are giving me lectures on religion after my bikini picture.” She shared about Goddess Bhairavi and in a strong message to the critics, asked if they will get scared of the Goddess. Asking, “You call yourself devotees? she urged them to only ‘follow’ and not become ‘thekedaar’ (contractor) of religion. She concluded her message with ‘Jai Shri Ram.’

कुछ लोग मेरी बिकिनी पिक्चर देखकर मुझे धर्म और सनातन का लेक्चर दे रहे हैं, अगर कभी माँ भैरवी बाल खोल, वस्त्रहीन, ख़ून पीने वाली छवि लेकर सामने आ जाए तो तुम्हारा क्या होगा? तुम्हारी तो फट जाएगी और ख़ुद को भक्त कहते हो? धर्म पे चलो उसके ठेकेदार मत बनो.... जय श्री राम 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AIyNrSiTTT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 23, 2020

Kangana Ranaut on the professional front

Kangana Ranaut featured in one film this year, Panga, which was directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Next year, she is likely to star in multiple ventures like Thalaivi and Dhaakad. Out of which, Thalaivi has already been completed, and her portrayal as former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha has raised excitement among fans.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Reminisces Memories Of Mexico Vacation; Says 'it Was Unpredictable'

READ: World Saree Day: Kangana Ranaut Shares Some Of Her 'unusual Saree Looks'; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.