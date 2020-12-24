Kangana Ranaut, other stars hail Government's merger move for industry, call it 'historic'

The celebrities of the film industry gave their thumbs up to the Government’s decision to merge film associations under the umbrella organisation National Film Development Corporation (NFDC). Kangana Ranaut, Priyadarshan, Anil Sharma, Manoj Muntashir were among those who praised the initiative. They termed it as a ‘historic’ decision and expressed confidence in it proving beneficial for the industry.

Bollywood backs Government decision of merger of film units

Kangana Ranaut backed the move to merge the Films Division, the Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF), the National Film Archives of India (NFAI) and the Children's Film Society (CFSI) and the NFDC. The actor called convergence as the ‘new normal’ in the M&E sector. Calling the Information & Broadcasting Ministry's move as a ‘wonderful decision’, she hoped to collaborate with the organisation.

Convergence is the #NewNormal in M&E sector. @narendramodi govt's decision to merge NFAI, DFF, Films Division, CFSI & NFDC is a historic step & infuse enthusiasm. Wonderful decision, we look forward to working with the umbrella organisation. 🙏@PrakashJavdekar #MIBSynergy4Films pic.twitter.com/6zfsRij1pr — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 23, 2020

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir wrote that I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar ‘deserve praise’ for the move, while hoping there will be better cooperation in the industry.

Directors Priyadarshan and Anil Sharma termed it as a ‘welcome step’ and that they had ‘great hopes’ from it.

Modijis govt decision to merge NFAI, DFF, Films Division, CFSI & NFDC is a welcome decision . Film industry looks forward to working with the umbrella organisation. #MIBSynergy4Films #OptimisingResourcesMIB — priyadarshan (@priyadarshandir) December 24, 2020

The decision also got the thumbs up from Indian Film & TV Directors' Association, whose President Ashoke Pandit termed it as a ‘progressive decision.’

Film units' merger

As per the I&B Ministry, the merger of the film associations sought to ‘bring promotion, production and preservation of all filmic content under one management, ensure balanced and focused development of Indian cinema in all genres, synergy in activities, savings to exchequer, and better and efficient utilization of infrastructure and manpower.’ It also suggested a ‘Transaction Advisor’ and ‘Legal Advisor’ on advice on transfer of assets and overseeing all aspects of operationalisation of the merger.

