Kangana Ranaut Reacts After Shiv Sena Goons Attack Navy Veteran, Calls It A 'Shame'

'Shame', said Kangana Ranaut after she saw a clip on Twitter that shows Shiv Sena goons allegedly attacking an ex-Navy officer on Friday over a Whatsapp forward. The 62-year-old retired Navy veteran - Madan Sharma, is currently under treatment at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali.

62-year-old Navy veteran attacked

Sources report that Sharma- a Kandivali resident, was attacked by goons led by a Shiv Sena 'Shakha' head, who allegedly barged into Sharma's compound. Calling the ex-Navy officer to come out of his house, the Sena unit chief allegedly attacked him. The Whatsapp forward was a satirical cartoon featuring Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his allies - Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi.

'Called to talk, thrashed without listening': Ex-Navy veteran attacked by Shiv Sena goons

The officer has allegedly filed a complaint against the Sena workers at Kandivali police station.

अभिनेत्री कंगना राणावत के कार्यालय की तोड़फोड़ करके अपनी मर्दानगी दिखाने वाले सत्ताधारी शिवसेना ने अब सत्ता के मद में एक बुजुर्ग भूतपूर्व नौसेना अधिकारी मदन शर्मा को मारपीट करते हुए उनकी आंख को जबरदस्त चोट पहुंचाई है। मुख्यमंत्री घरबैठे तानाशाही चला रहे है। pic.twitter.com/qF2NVcIN55 — Atul Bhatkhalkar (@BhatkhalkarA) September 11, 2020

KANGANA-SENA ROW

The 33-year-old actor has been aggressively criticising the Maharashtra government on Twitter since she returned to the city from her home state Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, soon after the civic authorities demolished portions of her office. On Thursday, Ranaut took on the Maharashtra government by castigating Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for misusing power and declaring that her voice won't be suppressed.

'Cowardly Govt in power,' Fadnavis slams Shiv Sena while Ram Kadam says #CantBlockRepublic

The Queen actor, who has been given Y-plus category security, posted a series of tweets comparing the BMC to goons, terming the state government a milavat sarkar and recalling Marathi culture and pride.

The Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, which also has the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress as coalition partners, is facing criticism over the demolition at Ranaut's office in Mumbai's Bandra by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) earlier this week, at a time when the actress was involved in a verbal spat with the Sena.

Ranaut courted controversy after she recently likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said she feared the city police more than the "movie mafia".

(with PTI inputs)

