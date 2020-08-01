Kangana Ranaut Says, 'Gunshots Heard' Near Manali Residence, Security Deployed

Actress Kangana Ranaut who is currently in Manali on Friday heard 'gunshots' near her house. The Kullu district police immediately reached her house after the incident and deployed security at her house. Though after an investigation the police did not find any evidence of mischief, the actor feels it could have been done to threaten her after her recent statements given in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Talking about the incident the actress said, "I was in my bedroom, at about 11.30 pm. We have three floors. We have a boundary wall, behind which there are apple orchards and a water body. I heard a cracker-like sound at 11.30. At first, I thought it must be a cracker. And then another shot happened, and I got a little alarmed since that sounded like a gunshot. I called my security in charge immediately and he told me that it must be some mischief by kids and will check."

"Now, this person maybe has never heard a bullet sound, but I have. He went around to check but there was no one. So we called the cops. They said maybe somebody in the orchard was trying to shoot bats as they damage apples. So we gave them the benefit of the doubt. And then on Saturday morning, we called the orchard owners and asked them if they had been here, near my house, and did they shoot any bullets at 11.30 pm? They refused. I can only say that I heard the sound of a bullet and I think it was definitely a bullet, very intently fired twice, two shots with a gap of about eight seconds between them. And it was right opposite my room. So it seems like someone was behind the boundary walls."

Kangana alleged that this could have been a threatening call to her after the comments she made on political figures related to Sushant Singh Rajput case. She said, "I think some local people may have been hired to come near my place, you know, it is not difficult to pay someone seven-eight thousand rupees here and assign them something like this. People are telling me that they will now make your life miserable in Mumbai. Well, I don’t have to be in Mumbai, they are doing it here also. Is there open goondagardi in this country? This is how Sushant must have been frightened. But I will continue to ask questions,” she said. The police will still continue probing further. And a team of police officers will be checking all the vehicles and people coming in.

