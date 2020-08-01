Sushant case: Bihar Police denied post-mortem report by hospital? Team Kangana fumes

The Bihar Police team is not enjoying the best atmosphere as far as their investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case is concerned. Video of Mumbai Police officials putting the members of the team into their van had created a row, and even Bihar minister Sanjay Jha had claimed that the former was not ‘cooperating’ with their counterparts. Now, as per latest reports, they were also denied the post-mortem report by Cooper Hospital, where the formalities had been conducted.

READ: Sushant Case: "Mumbai Police Not Co-operating, Treating Bihar Team Badly," Says Minister

Cooper hospital denied Sushant’s post?

As per a report on ANI, the Bihar police had visited the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run Cooper Hospital in Mumbai to get access to the post-mortem report, but could not get the information.

The team of Kangana Ranaut, who has been one of the names raising several questions in the case, expressed their displeasure over the report, and called it the ‘most horrible news’ of the day.

Most horrible news of the day. https://t.co/mlL0ueJoUg — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 1, 2020

Cooper Hospital in row

The Cooper Hospital has been a part of a controversy after numerous celebrities like Dr Subramanian Swamy questioned why Sushant’s mortal remains were taken to the hospital, and not to the Lilavati Hospital, which was nearer to Sushant’s home in Bandra, where he was found hanging on June 14. On Republic TV’s The Debate, Sushant’s friend Smita Parikh also stated that producer Sandip Ssingh, who was involved in the formalities of the actor’s death, insisted on Cooper Hospital.

JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha on Republic TV had attacked the Mumbai Police for denying the post-mortem report, and accused them of taking the investigation in a ‘different direction,’ by not registering an FIR and summoning people for ‘photo-op'.

The Bihar police has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others on charges on abetment of suicide, cheating and conspiracy, as claimed by Sushant’s father KK Singh in the complaint. A four-member team is currently investigating the case, having recorded the statements of Sushant’s sister and Ankita Lokhande.

Republic TV has been at the forefront in bringing to the viewers the biggest and smallest details of the Sushant case. Right from Ankita Lokhande to Sushant’s lawyer, roommate, friend, bodyguard, trainer, numerous statements have made headlines, apart from the access to expenses done by Sushant for Rhea and more.

READ:Sushant Case: Mumbai Police Puts Bihar Police In Van; JD(U) Leader Alleges Non-cooperation

READ:Mumbai Police Obstructing Bihar Police Investigation In Sushant Case: DY CM Sushil Modi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.