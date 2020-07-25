Sanjana Sanghi Strikes Back At Team Kangana On Sushant's #MeToo Row: 'Nobody Should Judge'

Earlier this week, Kangana Ranaut’s team had slammed Sanjana Sanghi for ‘taking her own sweet time’ to clarify the Me Too rumours against Sushant Singh Rajput, that had surfaced on Dil Bechara’s sets. Responding to Team Kangana Ranaut’s accusations against her, Sanjana Sanghi, in an interview with a news daily, remarked that ‘nobody had the authority’ to judge if her response 'was fast enough or not'. Adding to the same, Sanjana Sanghi mentioned that she has ‘given a clarification which was enough’. Take a look at what Kangana Ranaut’s team mentioned:

Team Kangana's claim against Sanjana Sanghi

'Do not add fuel to rumours': Sanjana Sanghi

Moreover, Sanjana Sanghi asked that one should 'not add fuel to the rumours', as it is ‘not the responsibility or the job to clear it’. Speaking about the Me Too allegations against Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi remarked that it was incorrect to call the rumours a ‘Me Too’ case, as both, Sushant and she had ‘denied all speculations of any harassment’. Adding to the same, Sanjana Sanghi remarked that she did what was ‘important for her and Sushant’, that time. In 2018, Sushant Singh Rajput had posted several screenshots of his chats with Sanjana Sanghi and dismissed the Me Too accusations against him.

Bollywood actor Sushant, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Sushant's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. Sushant's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted a day after that. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. The actor's family conducted the 'ashes immersion' rites in Patna after his US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti flew in.

All about Sushant Singh's last film Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is the Indian adaptation of the hit Hollywood movie, The Fault In Our Stars, which delivers an emotional love story of two youngsters, who experience the journey of love and life one last time as they both are suffering from a deadly disease. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic entertainer also stars Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role. The Fault in Our stars was inspired by John Green's much-loved book by the same name. The film released on July 24 on Hotstar.

