Kangana Ranaut Comments On Bollywood Linked IT Raids, Says 'can't Escape Karma'

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle to opine on the ongoing Bollywood raid case that is being investigated by the Income Tax Department. The Income Tax Department has detected financial irregularities of over Rs 650 crore after it raided two film production companies, two talent management companies, and a leading actress, the Central Board of Direct Taxes claimed on Thursday but did not take any names.

Reacting to the report that claimed 'Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap have allegedly wiped their phone data', Kangana said, "IT department claims data from their phones has been wiped off, money laundering numbers and involvement of stakeholders can be shocking. I had my suspicions when I saw them provoke migrant labourers with some high budget anti-India animation advertisements."

She further said, "Data can be retrieved, but these are small players... but look one can’t escape karma." Read her full tweets below —

The statement from the CBDT came as raids on the homes and offices of Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, director Anurag Kashyap and his partners who launched the now-shuttered Phantom Films continued in Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad. The searches also covered some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed, officials said.

Is it a coincidence that each and every stake holder of Phantom n Kwan has been accused by multiple woman of rape, molestation n harassment. If you don’t respect women,your very moral fibre is wrong, you are a born criminal ,industry killed #MeToo but look one can’t escape karma. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 5, 2021

Data can be retrieved, but these are small players, one can only imagine how deep rooted is terrorism in the film industry and how these bhands breaking India for money, government should set good example for everyone, they can’t sell tukde of this nation to terrorism. Jai Hind — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 5, 2021

Income Tax Dept Issues Statement

The IT Department in their statement highlighted that they found seven bank lockers that have been placed under restraint. They also revealed that the production company was unable to explain the discrepancy of around Rs. 300 crore.

"During the search, evidence of huge suppression of income by the leading Film Production house compared to the actual box office collections has been unearthed. The company officials have not been able to explain the discrepancy of around Rs. 300 crore. Evidence related to manipulation and under-valuation of share transactions of the production house amongst the film directors and shareholders, having tax implication of about Rs. 350 crore has been found and is being further investigated. Evidence of cash receipts by the leading actress amounting to Rs 5 crore has been recovered. Further investigation is going on. Apart from this, non-genuine/bogus expenditure to related concerns by the leading producers/director having tax implication of about Rs. 20 crore has been detected. Similar findings have been made in the case of the leading actress also. At the office premises of the two talent management companies, a huge amount of digital data has been seized in the form of emails, WhatsApp chats, hard disks, etc which are under investigation. During the search, 7 bank lockers have been found which have been placed under restraint. Search is continuing in all the premises."

(With PTI inputs)

