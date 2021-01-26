Kangana Ranaut Condemns Violence At Farmers' Protests On R-Day: 'Whole World Laughing'

Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday took to her Twitter handle to express shock over the violence that broke out at farmers' tractor rally. Shocking and shameful visuals of farmers forcefully breaking the barricades, vandalising buses, heckling police personnel, and cemented barriers with their tractors were witnessed on January 26, 2021 — also India's Republic Day.

In a 2 minute video, Kangana said, "Sick and tired of riots and blood bath almost every month , Delhi, Bangalore and now again Delhi." She also took a fresh jibe at Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh for supporting the farmers' protest. She wrote, "You need to explain this @diljitdosanjh @priyankachopra. Whole world is laughing at us today, yahi chahiye tha na tum logon ko!!!! Congratulations," and added an applause emoji.

Kangana also highlighted that she lost brand contracts after her tweets on farmers' protest. "Six brands cancelled contracts with me some were already signed some were closing n said I called Farmer terrorists so they can’t have me as an ambassador. Today I want to say each and every Indian who is supporting these riots is also a terrorist including anti national brands," she wrote in a tweet.

Reacting to a violent image from the tractor rally in Delhi (which is now deleted), Kangana wrote, "This will be the image that entire world will flash, embarrass each Indian and make us all look like gawar slaves, our foreign investors, economy, image everything will take huge beating ... we take one step forward they drag us 100 steps down. They won again... sad #RepublicDay"

Sick and tired of riots and blood bath almost every month , Delhi, Bangalore and now again Delhi #दिल्ली_पुलिस_लठ_बजाओ #RedFort pic.twitter.com/pWhXtOrqkx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 26, 2021

You need to explain this @diljitdosanjh @priyankachopra

Whole world is laughing at us today, yahi chahiye tha na tum logon ko!!!! Congratulations 👏 pic.twitter.com/ApHo5uMInO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 26, 2021

Earlier today, a clash broke out between police and protesting farmers after the latter reached ITO and tried to push towards Lutyen's Delhi, prompting the force to resort to lathi-charge and use tear gas shells against them. The farmers who began their march from different border points, much before the time permitted to them for their tractor rally, reached ITO in Central Delhi despite the force denying them permission for it.

The talks between Centre and farmers over the three farm laws have been inconclusive even after 11 round of talks. While the farmers' union refused Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years and said that they want repeal of the laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal.

