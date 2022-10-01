Kangana Ranaut Congratulates Veteran Asha Parekh On Receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Veteran legend Asha Parekh was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award during the 68th National Film Awards ceremony held in Delhi. The actor, who has changed the face of Indian cinema with her performances in Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Dil Deke Dekho, Kati Patang and more, has been receiving congratulatory messages from notable personalities for her achievement. National award-winning actor Kangana Ranaut also took to her social media handle and penned a congratulatory note for Asha Parekh.

Kangana Ranaut congratulates Asha Parekh on receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Taking to her Instagram story on Saturday, October 1, the Queen actor shared a video of Asha Parekh getting on stage to collect her award from President Droupadi Murmu during the ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan. In the caption, she stated, "Many congratulations to Asha Parekh Ji for receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 68th #NationalFilmAwards ceremony, in Delhi."

Following the recognition, the veteran actor said in a statement, "It is a huge honour to have received the Dada Saheb Phalke award. It makes me very grateful that the recognition comes to me just one day before my 80th birthday."

She added, "This is the best honour I could get from the Government of India. I would like to thank the jury for the recognition that they have bestowed upon me, my long journey and fulfilling the journey in the film industry."

In her career spanning more than 5 decades, Asha Parekh has featured in over 95 films. Apart from her on-screen stints, she was also the first female chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), serving from 1998-2001.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline, including the political drama Emergency wherein she takes the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Kaushik and more.

(IMAGE: PTI/ INSTAGRAM/ @KANGANARANAUT)