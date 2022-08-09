Kangana Ranaut has been diagnosed with dengue, however, the actor is still going strong with her work commitments. In a social media post shared by her production team, it was revealed that the actor is suffering from a high fever and has a low white blood cell count. Kangana's team further hailed the star for her passion and hard work, calling her an 'inspiration'. The National Award winner, who's busy with her directorial project Emergency, responded to her team's comments and mentioned that while her body might be ill, her spirit is still intact.

Kangana Ranaut continues working on Emergency despite dengue

Taking to their Instagram stories on Tuesday, August 9, her production house Manikarnika Films shared pictures from Emergency sets, where Kangana could be seen working with her team. In the caption, they mentioned, "When you are down with dengue, alarmingly low white blood cell count and high fever and yet you land at work, it's not passion its madness...our chief @kanganaranaut is such an inspiration. (sic) " In follow-up posts, they further wrote," More power to the queen." Take a look.

Thanking members of her production banner, Kangana wrote, "Thank you team @manikarnikafilms body gets ill not the spirit…thanks for the kind words."

Kangana will be seen as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming film, which also stars Anupam Kher and Shreyas Talpade in key roles. The film is written by Ritesh Shah. In a conversation with ANI, Kangana spoke about her directorial stint, mentioning that audiences are now looking for "something which will stimulate their intellectual side and not just their sensual side."

"Emergency is an undeniable part of recent history and I feel that this will click with the audience. Since the teaser has dropped, it's been trending at number 1, it has taken the nation by storm and it is a validation of the fact that this is what people are starved for," Kangana mentioned.

Apart from Emergency, Kangana has the film Tejas, where she will be seen as an Indian Air Force Officer. She's also bankrolling Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer Tiku Weds Sheru.