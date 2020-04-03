Kangana Ranaut Criticised By Netizen, Hansal Mehta Jumps To Her Defense Despite Fallout

Hansal Mehta came to the defense of his Simran star Kangana Ranaut on Thursday, after she was mocked on Twitter. Mehta and Kangana were reportedly at odds with each other during the making of Simran. When a Twitter user mocked the actor for recommending books, Mehta immediately shut them down.

“Kangana Ranaut is now recommending books. The end of the world is near,” one person wrote on Twitter, to which Mehta responded in a quote tweet, “That is a terribly mean and mocking thing to say. Reeks of snobbery.”

That is a terribly mean and mocking thing to say. Reeks of snobbery. https://t.co/FaOoj8upzr — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 2, 2020

The above-mentioned incident happened after the actor's official handle posted a video in which Kangana Ranaut suggested productive ways to spend time in the lockdown. She suggested some books to read on day two of Navratri.

Talking about the books she said that for those who don’t like reading books or those who are just beginners at reading can start reading books like The Kite Runner and The Notebook. She also said that some people feel that The Alchemist and Fountain Head are also good for beginners but she doesn’t feel the same way.

Explaining this she said that she feels these are very intensely layered books. She suggested Swami Vivekananda’s Raja Yoga and Sadhguru’s Inner Engineering for those who want to begin with spiritual books. She suggested Floyd's The Interpretation Of Dreams for psychological reading fans and David Lynch’s Catching The Big Fish for art and showbiz fans.

Hansal Mehta and Kangana Ranaut's fallout started during the making of Simran. It was reported that Kangana was undermining Mehta’s position on set. Writer of the film, Apurva Asrani, had said in interviews that Kangana had taken over as de facto director of the film after Mehta abandoned the project.

