Kangana Ranaut Praises Kartik Aaryan, Calls Him A 'genuine Talent

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. He has proved his mettle as an actor in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Luka Chuppi, Love Aaj Kal, Pati Patni Aur Woh, etc. His performances have been praised by audience as well as critics. The actor has a unique style and charm when it comes to acting. Many Bollywood stars have also praised him for his performances. The latest to join the long list is National Award winner actor Kangana Ranaut.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut was a part of a live chat with an entertainment portal. In the live interview, she went on to talk about several things including Kartik Aaryan. At one point she was asked about who is a genuine talent in the industry. On this question, she quickly mentioned Kartik Aaryan’s name.

The Panga actor was all praises for the actor. Talking about Kartik Aaryan, Kangana Ranaut mentioned his uniqueness and acting skills. She said that there are talented people in the industry like Kartik Aaryan referring to him as Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor. She further said that she has not seen his movies, but she feels that he is very talented. Kangana Ranaut further compared him to Akshay Kumar.

She added that Akshay Kumar was a Khiladi and that Kartik had his style and charisma. She also said that Akshay Kumar did not try to be anyone else, he just became Akshay Kumar and the rest is history. Adding to this, Kangana Ranaut said that she feels people should stick to their individuality. Kangana added that nobody can mimic Kartik Aaryan or Govinda because they are original talents and she likes such original talents.

Just Like Kangana Ranaut, Kartik Aaryan is also an outsider in the film industry. The actor will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

