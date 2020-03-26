Kangana Ranaut Suggests Books To Read For A Productive Quarantine

Kangana Ranaut is one of those celebrities who never shy away from expressing their opinions. She is currently quarantined with her family in Manali because of the nation-wide lockdown amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Many Bollywood celebrities are spreading awareness about the lockdown and Coronavirus from their social media accounts. Recently, team Kangana Ranaut on Instagram posted a video in which Kangana Ranaut suggested productive ways to spend time in the lockdown. She suggested some books to read on day two of Navratri.

As people are thinking of ways to spend time in this 21-day lockdown, Kangana’s video has made it easier for her fans. Team Kangana Ranaut posted a video of around four minutes in which she was seen talking about her quarantine time and many other things. She then went on to recommend some books to read on day two of Chaitra Navratri.

See the video here:

Talking about the books she said that for those who don’t like reading books or those who are just beginners at reading can start reading books like The Kite Runner and The Notebook. She also said that some people feel that The Alchemist and Fountain Head are also good for beginners but she doesn’t feel the same way. Explaining this she said that she feels these are very intensely layered books. She suggested Swami Vivekananda’s Raja Yoga and Sadhguru’s Inner Engineering for those who want to begin with spiritual books. She suggested Floyd's The Interpretation Of Dreams for psychological reading fans and David Lynch’s Catching The Big Fish for art and showbiz fans.

In her video, she also criticised the OTT platforms. She said that OTT platforms are showing many web shows as if they all are in some kind of competition. Talking about their impact she said that the shows may entertain you but they don’t engage the audience.

