Kangana Ranaut Heaps Praise On Chandramukhi 2 Co-star Raghava Lawrence

Kangana Ranaut shared a picture with her Chandramukhi 2 co-star Raghava Lawrence on her Instagram handle on Wednesday (March 15). In a long note, the actress praised Lawrence for his hard work, kindness, and sense of humour. The image featured Kangana and Lawrence dressed in all white ensembles and shades. While the Dhaakad actress was wearing a suit, Lawrence donned a sweatshirt and a baseball cap.

In the caption Kangana wrote, “As I am about to complete my role in Chandramukhi today, I find it very difficult to say bye to many wonderful people that I met, such a lovely crew I had. I didn’t have any pictures with Raghava Lawrence sir because we are always in film costumes. So this morning before shoot started I requested for one."

She added, "I am so inspired by sir who is popularly known as Lawrence master. He started his career as a choreographer, actually as a back dancer, but today he is not only a blockbuster filmmaker / superstar but also an incredibly lively, kind and wonderful human beinG. Thank you for your kindness, amazing sense of humour and all the advance gifts for my birthday sir … had such a great time working with you.”

Check out the post here:

More about Chandramukhi 2

Chandramukhi 2 is a sequel to superstar Rajinikanth's 2005 Tamil movie Chandramukhi. Kangana often shares pictures and videos from her shoot diaries. The horror comedy is being directed by filmmaker Vasu, who also directed the 2005 film. Chandramukhi 2 will also star Lawrence, Vadivelu and Jyothika . The climax song for the film will be composed by Oscar winner MM Keeravaani.