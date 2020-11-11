Kangana Ranaut Dances Her Heart Out At Brother Aksht's Mehendi-haldi Ceremony; Watch Video

As Kangana Ranaut's brother Aksht is all set to tie the knot with Ritu Sangwan, the Queen actor was seen dancing her heart out at the mehendi-haldi ceremony on Wednesday at Udaipur. Kangana also applied mehendi on her brother's hands and shared a picture of the same. "Little galaxy on my bholu’s hand is by me," Kangana captioned the picture.

Wearing a beautiful beige lehenga, Kangana looked stunning as she posed with her family. Watch videos below —

Kangana Ranaut’s brother Aksht is all set to get married to his longtime girlfriend Ritu Sangwan, a Haryanvi girl who is a doctor by profession. Aksht got engaged to Ritu in November last year in an intimate ceremony that was attended by family members.

