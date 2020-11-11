Last Updated:

Kangana Ranaut Dances Her Heart Out At Brother Aksht's Mehendi-haldi Ceremony; Watch Video

Kangana Ranaut’s brother Aksht is all set to get married to his longtime girlfriend Ritu Sangwan. The 'Queen' actor dances her heart out with sister Rangoli

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
Kangana Ranaut

As Kangana Ranaut's brother Aksht is all set to tie the knot with Ritu Sangwan, the Queen actor was seen dancing her heart out at the mehendi-haldi ceremony on Wednesday at Udaipur. Kangana also applied mehendi on her brother's hands and shared a picture of the same. "Little galaxy on my bholu’s hand is by me," Kangana captioned the picture.

Wearing a beautiful beige lehenga, Kangana looked stunning as she posed with her family. Watch videos below —

Kangana Ranaut’s brother Aksht is all set to get married to his longtime girlfriend Ritu Sangwan, a Haryanvi girl who is a doctor by profession. Aksht got engaged to Ritu in November last year in an intimate ceremony that was attended by family members. 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fun begins here for @aksht_ranaut & @ritusangwan002 wedding.

A post shared by Axle Tree Events (@axletreeevents) on

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Haldi Mehandi ceremony ❤️🥰

A post shared by Rangoli Chandel (@rangoli_r_chandel) on

Kangana's brother Akhst Ranaut's pre-wedding festivities begin; watch video 

Kangana Ranaut shares throwback pic with brother Aksht as he is all set to tie the knot

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND