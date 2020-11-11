Kangana Ranaut Dances Her Heart Out At Brother Aksht's Mehendi-haldi Ceremony; Watch Video

Quick links:
As Kangana Ranaut's brother Aksht is all set to tie the knot with Ritu Sangwan, the Queen actor was seen dancing her heart out at the mehendi-haldi ceremony on Wednesday at Udaipur. Kangana also applied mehendi on her brother's hands and shared a picture of the same. "Little galaxy on my bholu’s hand is by me," Kangana captioned the picture.
Wearing a beautiful beige lehenga, Kangana looked stunning as she posed with her family. Watch videos below —
Kangana Ranaut’s brother Aksht is all set to get married to his longtime girlfriend Ritu Sangwan, a Haryanvi girl who is a doctor by profession. Aksht got engaged to Ritu in November last year in an intimate ceremony that was attended by family members.
हो छाप तिलक सब छीनी मोह से नैना मिलाइके.... Candid @kanganaranaut for you all ❤️
Straight from the wedding of @aksht_ranaut & @ritusangwan002 Cherry on the top @kanganaranaut & @rangoli_r_chandel enjoying at their best. We feel blessed to be a part of the grand event ❤️
