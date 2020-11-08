Kangana Ranaut Shares Throwback Pic With Brother Aksht As He Is All Set To Tie The Knot

Kangana Ranaut on Sunday expressed her happiness of hosting her brother Aksht's destination wedding in Udaipur. She further revealed that because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the gathering is small but the family's excitement remains the same.

Sharing a throwback picture, Kangana shared how she bullied her brother and he played her 'perfect partner in crime'. The digital card shared by Kangana says, "10th November, Ranaut family arrives. 4 PM dinner at Sheesh Mahal. Post dinner, boat ride around the palace."

Kangana Ranaut’s brother Aksht is all set to get married to his longtime girlfriend Ritu Sangwan, a Haryanvi girl who is a doctor by profession. Aksht got engaged to Ritu in November last year in an intimate ceremony that was attended by family members. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her social media to share a series of pictures of friends and family from the ceremony.

This is such a lovely time for my family and me, I am hosting my brother’s destination wedding in Udaipur where Ranauts originally hail from, leaving for my parents house now, because of corona it’s a small intimate gathering now but excitement is the same 💗 pic.twitter.com/XYW5gaORy9 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 8, 2020

Aksht’s face in this picture making me nostalgic, growing up I bullied him, I was always up to something and willingly/unwillingly he played my perfect partner in crime, today my little Bholu is a grown up man and those wonderful years of childhood just feel like yesterday ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/dD2Qegl0Gy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 8, 2020

