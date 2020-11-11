Kangana's Brother Akhst Ranaut's Pre-wedding Festivities Begin; Watch Video

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel are all set for their baby brother Aksht's wedding in Udaipur. Giving a sneak-peek of the pre-wedding festivities, Rangoli shared a beautiful video on her Instagram story showing the venue and decorations for today's mehendi ceremony.

The event planners for the wedding shared a video showcasing the preparations for the ceremony..

Kangana Ranaut’s brother Aksht is all set to get married to his longtime girlfriend Ritu Sangwan, a Haryanvi girl who is a doctor by profession. Aksht got engaged to Ritu in November last year in an intimate ceremony that was attended by family members.

