Kangana's Brother Akhst Ranaut's Pre-wedding Festivities Begin; Watch Video

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel are all set for their baby brother Aksht's wedding in Udaipur. Giving a sneak-peek of the pre-wedding festivities, Rangoli shared a beautiful video on her Instagram story showing the venue and decorations for today's mehendi ceremony.
The event planners for the wedding shared a video showcasing the preparations for the ceremony..
Kangana Ranaut’s brother Aksht is all set to get married to his longtime girlfriend Ritu Sangwan, a Haryanvi girl who is a doctor by profession. Aksht got engaged to Ritu in November last year in an intimate ceremony that was attended by family members.
Day 1 begins Aksht & Ritu Follow 👉 @axletreeevents for more updates about Kangana's Brother's wedding. Decor Design & Execution - @axletreeevents Florals: @balajiflowerdecorations Decor & Event Shoot: @shreephotostudioudaipur Event design & Planning : @the_royalsaga Venue : @theleelapalaceudaipur
शादी की तैयारी जोरो शोरो से !! ❤️ . #Repost From :- @the_royalsaga✨
Pre wedding ganesh pujan🙏 God bless @aksht_ranaut & @ritusangwan002
