Kangana Ranaut Defends Her Viral 'Rajjo' Video, Says 'sacrificed A Lot To Who I Am Today'

Kangana Ranaut on Monday evening took to her Twitter handle to slam those who shared an old video of her starring in an 'item number' titled 'Julmi' from her 2013 film Rajjo. Attacking Swara Bhasker, Kangana took a jibe at 'B-lister' celebrities and called them 'sepoys' (soldier) of A-list celebrities.

Defending her song in Rajjo, Kangana clarified that she played the role of a nautch girl and while doing the song she made sure 'it wasn't derogatory for women'. "Whenever I impose difficult questions on A listers all B listers come like sepoys,item numbers is essentially a song which isn’t consequential to the plot of the film, uses derogatory language for woman, even when I played a nautch girl I made sure it’s not derogatory for woman. These B grades won’t understand but I said no to item songs of Sanjay Bhansali and Farah Khan also, which made few A listers over night sensations, I sacrificed a lot to be who I am today, back off B grade hyenas if these directors offer you even a passing you will go crawling," Kangana wrote on Twitter.

Whenever I impose difficult questions on A listers all B listers come like sepoys,item numbers is essentially a song which isn’t consequential to the plot of the film, uses derogatory language for woman, even when I played a nautch girl I made sure it’s not derogatory for woman. https://t.co/7uGzwQxNUL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 22, 2021

These B grades won’t understand but I said no to item songs of Sanjay Bhansali and Farah Khan also, which made few A listers over night sensations, I sacrificed a lot to be who I am today, back off B grade hyenas if these directors offer you even a passing you will go crawling. https://t.co/NYc54vhXMs — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 22, 2021

Kangana's tweet comes after Swara Bhasker shared her video and wrote, "Loved your dancing in this ‘item number’ in the film Rajjo.. you are a great performer and great dancer Kangana.. looking forward to your next!" Kangana Ranaut on Friday took to her Twitter handle to slam a former Madhya Pradesh minister Sukhdev Panse who allegedly called the actor 'nachne gaane waali'. Clarifying her stance on the remark made by the Multai MLA, Kangana said, "I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia.... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers." [sic]

Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia.... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake ass I break bones. https://t.co/6mBxxfVL1e — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 19, 2021

She further wrote, "I refused to do big hero (Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake a** I break bones." [sic]

