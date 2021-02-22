Kangana Ranaut fumes on exclusion from 'popularity' list, claims 'India's top actress' tag

Kangana Ranaut’s claim that she had the best ‘range’ as an actress, even better than Oscar winner Meryl Streep, had made headlines recently. It goes without saying that she considers herself the best actress in India. That’s the reason the actress was not pleased with a ratings portal that did not mention her in a popularity list of B-Town actresses.

Kangana Ranaut hits out at popularity list

A few days ago, the Twitter handle of a ratings portal had released a list of the Most Popular Female Stars in January 2021. It included the likes of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon but Kangana did not feature in the list.

On Sunday, Kangan reacted to a tweet by another platform that shared the Day 1 box office collections of movies led by an actress. The top 2 movies in that list were of Kangana, Manikarnika and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Kangana tagged the other portal that did not mention her in the list, and stated that their ranking of actresses was a ‘lie’ or called box office collections as ‘concrete evidence’.

Tagging the platform, she urged the fans who voted in these surveys to consider the times when they ‘come without big heroes’, referring to female-oriented movies. She added, ‘Ajeeb hai na chakkar kya hai. (So strange, what’s going on?)

If anyone other than me breaks my records, will stop calling myself India’s top actress, untill then I won’t believe any mafia paltu who is fooling people with fake serveys and polls. Show me the concrete evidence or else agree with me.Don’t be a sissy be a team player come on!! https://t.co/C3wuth3LOx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 21, 2021

Kangana then added that if anyone other than her breaks her ‘records’, she will stop calling herself ‘India’s top actress’.

The three-time National Award winner stated that till then she wouldn’t believe any ‘mafia paltu’ who were ‘fooling people with fake surveys and polls.’

She once again sought ‘concrete evidence’ or ‘agree’ with her. She also asked them not to ‘be a sissy’ and rather be a ‘team player.’

Kangana completes Dhaakad

Meanwhile, Kangana had been shooting for the movie Dhaakad over the past few days in Madhya Pradesh. Her arrival also led to a controversy over her support to the Centre on the farm laws as Congress leaders protested against her, and a politician's controversial comment on her too made headlines. She completed the shooting on Sunday and expressed her gratitude to her director, and others, saying that she had the time of her life.

