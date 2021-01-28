Kangana Ranaut Despondent At Republic Day Violence; Says 'I Couldn't Protect The Nation'

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle and called herself a 'failure' after witnessing the violence in the capital city on January 26, Republic Day. Expressing disappointment and helplessness, Kangana said that her 'head hangs in shame' because she failed to 'protect the integrity' of her nation.

"I did my best to avoid this but I failed.... I may be a spec in the scheme of things but my failure is enormous.... at least it feels like that .... my head hangs in shame. I could not protect the integrity of my nation. I am no one still I am everyone ..and I am a failure today," she wrote. The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal the three new agriculture laws turned violent as protesters deviated from routes, attacked police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag on the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Earlier on January 26, Kangana shared a two-minute video slamming those who supported the farmers' protest and said, "The images coming out of the Red Fort have shaken up the entire nation. Jail everyone that supported this so-called farmers' protest. They should be punished, there should be some repercussions for this." She also criticised Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh for supporting the farmers.

This is not a tight slap on @diljitdosanjh face this is what he wanted. He got what he wanted and this nation gave him this on a platter. https://t.co/6TTjxixKe4 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2021

You need to explain this @diljitdosanjh @priyankachopra

Whole world is laughing at us today, yahi chahiye tha na tum logon ko!!!! Congratulations 👏 pic.twitter.com/ApHo5uMInO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 26, 2021

CAA is on hold after so much terror I am sure Farmers bill will also be pushed on back burners, we as a democracy have chosen a nationalistic government yet antinationals are winning. Black day for India, please implement these laws asap and make our democracy win @PMOIndia 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2021

Amit Shah meets Delhi police injured in farmers' riot; Yogendra Yadav now plays victim

Violence at Delhi protest rally

300 policemen were injured in the violence that erupted in Delhi on Tuesday. The protestors violated the permissions given for the tractor rally from three locations, by breaching the barricades put up at various venues. Visuals of some of them attacking the police with sticks, and even by attempting to run them over with a tractor, and eventually climbing atop the Red Ford ramparts and unfurling their flags, sent shockwaves.

Remorseless on incitement clips & Delhi riot, BKU's Rakesh Tikait says 'we won't go home'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.