Remorseless On Incitement Clips & Delhi Riot, BKU's Rakesh Tikait Says 'we Won't Go Home'

A day after Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson, was booked by the Delhi Police over the violent clash between Farmers and police in Delhi, he said that farmers are not afraid of going to jail. 'Either Farm laws will be repealed or we'll go to jail but we are not going home', he added. On January 30, farmers will fast as the movement continues with the same demands, he added.

On withdrawal of the support of some farmers' organizations from the movement, Rakesh Tikait said, 'If they weren't there who took their tractor? Those organizations who already quit the protest, they will keep making allegations.'

A video of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has also gone viral on social media, in which he is asked protesters to bring sticks with him during the parade. After this Rakesh Tikait was accused of provoking the protesters for the uproar. Attempting an explanation on the viral video, Tikait said that he did not talk about lathis but only to bring poles for the flag. He also expressed happiness claiming after his speech 2 lakh tractors came to Delhi. He further added Farmers are just running the protest, the people responsible for the violence have already gone, and demanded action against the violence.

Rakesh Tikait Booked For Violent Protests In Delhi

After the violent protests in the national capital, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has been booked by the Delhi Police on Wednesday. The BKU spokesperson, who has been at the forefront of discussions with the Centre, has been booked under section 307 of the IPC - which pertains to attempt to murder - amongst other sections. In the FIR registered at the Ghazipur Police Station, Tikait has also been charged with Section 147 (punishment for rioting) and section 353 (assault/criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC. Apart from Tikait, Yogendra Yadav has also been charged with the IPC section 307 which pertains to attempt to murder.

BKU spox Rakesh Tikait's name mentioned in an FIR by Delhi Police. The FIR mentions multiple IPC sections, including sec 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (punishment for rioting) & 353 (assault/criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty): Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

