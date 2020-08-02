Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Hrithik Roshan's Birthday Wish For Taapsee Pannu

On Sunday, Team Kangana Ranaut on their Twitter handle took a dig at Hrithik Roshan's birthday wish for Taapsee Pannu. Hrithik who called himself a 'fan' of Taapsee sent birthday wishes and wrote, "Happy birthday to you @taapsee. From a fan. Have a super-duper year ahead. Big hug."

Commenting on this, Team Kangana Ranaut, an unverified account said to be handled by Kangana's sister, wrote, "Ha ha silly ex will never get over Kangana, as far as Ms Punnu is concerned in 10 years of her career she never got such love from the likes of Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan etc but now she is collecting her crumbs."

...Kangana says chatukarita and defending bollywood mafia has many perks, fake love appreciation,awards, films and rewards are just some of them 😁👌(2/2) — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 2, 2020

Meanwhile, replying to Hrithik's birthday wishes, Taapsee wrote back to him saying, "Ok this is one message I am totally dumbfounded with. Don’t know exactly how to respond but this becomes my previous birthday gift. You know how much I adore you so no need to reiterate.thank you" [sic]

Kangana's comment to Republic TV

Ranaut said, "What I want to convey through this interview is... for me, I have only to lose here... because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker who will get up and say, ‘Oh! Only Kangana has problems with nepotism. We love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B-grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya (Panday). You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?”

Now im getting confused. So is my existence coz of nepotism as mentioned earlier by her or coz of her. I need clarity coz I wanna be clear who I am grateful to 💁🏻‍♀️ “ a needy outsider wants to know !” https://t.co/USVMnxWapW — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 20, 2020

