Kangana Ranaut Dons Hat & Boots For 'Sunday Morning' Horse-riding Sessions; See Pics

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut is an adventure lover and her Instagram posts are proof of that. The actor often indulges in various sports and even does her own stunts in films. She recently enjoyed her Sunday with a horse riding session.

Kangana Ranaut often enjoys horse riding. The actor portrayed the role of Rani Lakshmi Bai in her film Manikarnika and aced the sport in it. She also garnered praise for her horse-riding skills and has been nourishing them since the film came out. Taking to Instagram, the Queen actor recently shared glimpses of her Sunday morning. In one of the photos, the actor was seen sitting on a horse in a dark blue coloured polka dot t-shirt and black bottoms. She also donned a pair of black goggles. The actor took mandatory safety measures and geared up in a helmet, gloves and long boots. Sharing the photo, the Thalaivi actor wrote, "Sunday morning" in her story.

Kangana Ranaut treats her fans with a horse riding video

This was not the first time Kangana Ranaut left her fans in awe with her horse-riding skills. Earlier this year, the Thalaivii actor treated her fans with a glimpse of her morning horse-riding routine. In the video, the actor was seen acing the sport in an orange t-shirt and black pants. In the caption, she wrote, "Today morning horse back riding". The actor's fans were thrilled to watch the video and said Kangana gave them the Manikarnika vibes. One of the fans wrote, "Just like Rani Lakshmi Bai ma'am". Another one called her "Queen".

The Queen star motivates her fans to rise higher

Kangana Ranaut has several films in her pipeline. The actor last starred in Jayalalitha's biopic Thalaivii. Despite her busy schedule, the actor chooses to do her stunts on her own. For her upcoming film Tejas, the actor also took army training after pack ups. She shared a video on Instagram in which she was seen climbing a rope wall. The actor motivated her fans and shared some words of wisdom. She wrote, "Jealous crabs will always try and pull us down but we must rise higher and higher!! (after the shoot army training for Tejas)".

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut