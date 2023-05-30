Kangana Ranaut Draws Attention To Littering At Mount Everest Base Camp

Kangana Ranaut recently shared her comments on a video circulating online, featuring a heavily littered Mount Everest base camp. Sharing the video to her Twitter handle, Kangana posted her own thoughts on the video. She also collectively called out humans in general, for being accountable for this type of unacceptable behaviour.

A dismal sight

The video in question showed a 360 degree view of the Mount Everest base camp. While the bourgeoning snow-clad mountains stood true to their beauty the base camp itself painted a dismal and sorry picture in comparison. The base camp stood evidently, and heavily littered with massive amounts of trash. Referring to the same video, Kangana shared her views on tourists - and humans in general, being held accountable for this behaviour.

Kangana holds people accountable

Sharing her opinions on the video in question, Kangana stated how humans can evidently not be God's favourite, further emphasising how they were in all probability God's least favourite and anybody who believed the former needed a reality check. Directly calling out the tendency of humans to leave their "smelly, stinky, filthy footprints everywhere," Kangana reflected on how the world in fact needed to be saved from the human race itself.

Kangana's pilgrimages

Mount Everest has for long been considered a sacred site holding religious significance across the Nepalese and Tibetan cultures. Kangana herself is also known to be a highly religious individual and is often seen spending her leisure time by sites of worship, snippets from which she shares to her social media handles. Her most recent expression of religiosity came from her trip to Haridwar. Also posting a reel of the same, Kangana can be seen enjoying some quiet time by the river. Previously the actress had also visited the Kedarnath temple, also posting a reel of the same. The actress has notably also spent her birthday at the Ambika Mata temple in Udaipur. Knowing her deeply religious persona, it is evident why Kangana has taken offence to the video doing the rounds of the internet.

