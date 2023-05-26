Kangana Ranaut Blasts Girl Who Wore Shorts At Temple, Says There Should Be 'strict Rules'

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to raise concern over a photo of a girl wearing short western clothes to the Baijnath Temple in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. A tweet shared on the attire of people at a temple prompted the Queen actress to request ‘stricter rules’ for dress code at religious places. Kangana took to her social media to express displeasure over the girl wearing shorts to the temple.

A tweet shared on May 25 featured a photo of two women dressed casually on the premises of Baijnath Temple. The tweet mentioned that short or casual outfits should not be allowed inside the temple spaces. Kangana reposted the tweet sharing her experience when she visited the Vatican.

Kangana recalls her experience in the Vatican

Vatican City, the holy city of Christianity, houses various churches, which Kangana mentioned she had visited. Talking about wearing ‘short clothes’ at religious places, Kangana shared her experience from the time when she was wore similar clothes at the Vatican and was asked to change them and come back. On Thursday morning, the Manikarnika actress wrote, “These are western clothes, invented and promoted by white people, I was once at the Vatican wearing shorts and T-shirt, I wasn’t even allowed in the premises, I had to go back to my hotel and change…. These clowns who wear night dresses like they are casuals are nothing but lazy and lame ….. I don’t think they are capable of having any other intention but there should be strict rules for such fools ….."

Netizens support Kangana's demand for dress code at a religious places

Followers of the actress supported her in the comments section. A netizen mentioned that the same outfits cannot be worn at the bed, the beach and a party and one must ‘dress for the occasion’. Another follower of the actress on Twitter added that too much "Westernisation is not good for our culture and values".

Kangana Ranaut's religious trips

Kangana Ranaut has been an avid traveller and often embarks on religious trips. Recently, the 36 years old actress visited the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. She is also currently spending time in Haridwar, where she is worshipping the temples in the city as well as the holy river Ganges.

Kangana poses on the banks of River Ganges in Hardiwar (Source:@kanganaranaut/Instagram)

Kangana visited Kedarnath temple with Emergency writer Vijayendra Prasad (Source:@kanganateam/Twitter)

Kangana Ranaut on The Kerala Story ban

While in Haridwar, Kangana Ranaut weighed in on The Kerala Story ban controversy in West Bengal. The Adah Sharma starrer was released all over in India barring West Bengal, where it was banned by the Mamata Banerjee led TMC government. However, the Supreme Court turned over the ban in an order. As per PTI, Kangana told the reporters in the matter, “Banning a film which has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) amounts to insulting the constitution.”. She further added that the ban on The Kerala Story by West Bengal was ‘not correct’.