Kangana Ranaut Finds 'rare Gem' On 'Tiku Weds Sheru' Sets; Shares Its Significance

After almost 15 years in the film industry as an actor, multiple hits and National Awards, Kangana Ranaut took a new step of her career by turning a producer. The actor is working on the film Tiku Weds Sheru at the moment. She seems to be actively involved with her debut production, as she has been regularly sharing posts related to the film.

In one such recent post, it emerged that not only was she visiting the sets, but also showing interest over the technical details. She also found something fascinating during this visit by observing the shooting through the film camera. Kangana found a camera belonging to legendary director Bimal Roy and expressed her delight on finding it.

Kangana Ranaut delighted on finding Bimal Roy's camera on Tiku Weds Sheru sets

Kangana took to Instagram to share pictures from her visit to the sets of Tiku Weds Sheru. Dressed in a light-coloured traditional dress, he seemed to be delighted to hop on the cinematographer's chair, watching some of the visuals from a Jimmy Jib crane. In another photo, she was seen looking at a film camera with child-like enthusiasm.

Kangana captioned that it was not an 'ordinary day'. as she found a 'rare gem' on the sets. She shared that she got acquainted with Newall camera from the golden age of Indian cinema in the 1950s, and that it belonged to Bimal Roy.

She added that it would be beneficial for her when she would be directing her second film, after Manikarnika which she had joint-directed, soon. She is set to helm Emergency, where she plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

She called the device 'nothing short of blessing.' 'What a lovely day', she wrote as she conveyed her gratitude to Bimal Roy's family for handing it over to her.

Tiku Weds Sheru is a romantic comedy starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. The makers have dropped colourful images of the lead character and also shared a black-and-white picture of them recently.

Kangana, meanwhile, won praises for her work as former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in Thalaviii. This was after she bagged the fourth National Award of her career earlier this year, for her work in films like Manikarnika and Panga.