Kangana Ranaut Gets Y-grade Security; Centre Accepts HP Govt's Request Amid Sena's Threats

In a big development, the Central government on Tuesday agreed to provide security to actor Kangana Ranaut following the concern and request of the Himachal Pradesh Government against the backdrop of the recent verbal threats that the actor had received from the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena.

According to sources. Kangana and her family had requested for security cover from the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister who granted it to her keeping in mind that she would travel outside the state. CM Jai Ram Thakur then appealed to the Centre to provide security to Kangana when she travels outside Himachal Pradesh. The Centre has accepted this request and has decided to provide Y-grade security to the actor.

Sena's editorial targeting Kangana

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra's ruling party Shiv Sena continuing its attack on Kangana called her a 'mental woman' in its mouthpiece Saamana. The editorial while trying to rake the insider versus outsider discrimination, said, “Mumbai is like now Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (referring to Kangana's words), which is an insult of all the Marathi people and 106 Martyred soldiers who sacrificed for Mumbai. This will not be tolerated if an outsider actress, who achieved everything from Mumbai, insults and speak wrong about Mumbai. This act must be condemned in the state legislature."

"The “Mental Woman” who insulted Mumbai and the police, does not have the right to live in Maharashtra, and this statement is already given by the Home Minister Anil Deshmukh without any hesitation. This has to be accepted," the article read reiterating that Kangana shouldn't be allowed in Mumbai.

"Opposition party needs to express the confidence in Anil Deshmukh, the Mumbai Commissioner of Police and the entire police force during the (Monsoon) session. Those who are calling Mumbai Police a Mafia, should be investigated. One should stop insulting our force." it added while calling upon the opposition parties to support the Maharashtra government's decision to restrict Kangana's entry in Mumbai.

Sanjay Raut threatens Kangana

A war-of-words broke out between Shiv Sena and Kangana Ranaut after the latter made controversial remarks about Mumbai by comparing it to 'PoK' and 'Taliban'. She had questioned the 'Aazadi' graffitis and asked why was Mumbai feeling like 'Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.' Kangana said she would not accept protection from Mumbai Police but will prefer security from the Centre or Himachal Pradesh Police after she made explosive allegations on the alleged Bollywood-drug cartel links.

Sanjay Raut then threatened the actor not to return to Mumbai after her PoK remark, which was seconded by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh who said that Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comments on Mumbai Police.

Responding to the threats, Kangana that they had ‘promoted from PoK to Taliban’ in a day.

Besides Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik also threatened Kangana that if she comes to Mumbai in the future and anything happens to her then Shiv Sena will not be responsible. He even threatened to slap sedition charges on Kangana.

Then, in arguably the most deplorable turn, Sanjay Raut used a shocking derogatory word against Kangana which was condemned by many across the political spectrum, Bollywood fraternity, as well as by netizens.

Kangana has announced that she is returning back to Mumbai on September 9 and has dared the Shiv Sena to stop her if they can. She has given as good as she's got, upholding her struggle in Mumbai and her love for Maharashtra as evidenced from her filmography.

