Kangana Vs Raut Faceoff: 'Queen' Actor Hits Back, Says, 'You Are Not Maharashtra'

Kangana Ranaut on Sunday took to her Twitter handle to hit back at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. In a one-minute 45-second video message, Kangana said, "Sanjay ji, I have full freedom of expression I have the freedom to go anywhere in my country. I am free."

Kangana also said, "Sanjay Raut ji, you abused me. Do you know the number of rapes in this country and how women are treated? And do you know who is responsible? It is a mentality like yours... Daughters of this country won't forgive you. I have praised Mumbai Police in the past but when I criticize them, condemn them, it is my freedom of expression. When Aamir Khan spoke about intolerance, no one abused him. I condemn you and your thoughts. I am coming on September 9, and you are threatening me. Will see you. Jai Hind"

WATCH FULL VIDEO

Raut vs Kangana

A war-of-words broke out between Shiv Sena and Kangana Ranaut after the latter made controversial remarks about Mumbai by comparing it to 'PoK' and 'Taliban' while slamming Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his 'open threat'. Raut in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece had slammed Kangana for her ‘treachery’ after she criticized the police force, despite living in the city and working in the film industry in Mumbai. He told the National Award-winner, to not return to the city. Questioning the 'Aazadi' graffitis and the 'open threats', Kangana asked why was Mumbai feeling like 'Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.'

'Sanjay Raut's vulgar comment on Kangana Ranaut is an insult to women': JDU issues warning

The tipping point for Sena was Kangana stated that she would not accept protection from Mumbai Police, however, will prefer security from the Centre or Himachal Pradesh police as she made explosive allegations on the alleged Bollywood-drug cartel links. Raut in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamna' asked her not to return to Mumbai and even suggested that the Home Ministry should ‘take action’ against her.

Sanjay Raut lists conditions under which he'll 'apologise' for foul cuss at Kangana Ranaut

As the controversy spilled over, Raut on Saturday night used abusive and derogatory language against Kangana, and is facing outrage. NCW has also stepped in and NCW chief Rekha Sharma has demanded protection for the actor.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.