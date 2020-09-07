Kangana Ranaut Slams Shiv Sena's 'insult To Maharashtra' Notion; Asserts Walking The Talk

Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana repeated its abuse and call for restricting entry of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai and called the Manikarnika star an 'outsider' and 'mental woman'. Responding to the outsider remark, Kangana took to Twitter to recall her struggle in the industry.

The tweet was seemingly posted to prove that she is very much a Maharashtrian as anyone else for having worked in the industry and residing in Mumbai ever since she started her struggle in Bollywood industry.

After I gained success I was offered big hero, big banner films but I refused all faced huge opposition struggled a lot and the very first independent film of mine that I did is about the glorious Maratha history Shiva Ji Maharaj and Rani Laxmi Bai because मला महाराष्ट्रा आवडतो। https://t.co/eUNr58UPBM — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

Sena's editorial targeting Kangana

Earlier on Monday, Shiv Sena continuing its attack on Kangana called her a 'mental woman' in its mouthpiece Saamana. The editorial while trying to rake the insider versus outsider discrimination, said, “Mumbai is like now Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, which is an insult of all the Marathi people and 106 Martyred soldiers who sacrificed for Mumbai. This will not be tolerated if an outsider actress, who achieved everything from Mumbai, insults and speak wrong about Mumbai. This act must be condemned in the state legislature."

"The “Mental Woman” who insulted Mumbai and the police, does not have the right to live in Maharashtra, and this statement is already given by the Home Minister Anil Deshmukh without any hesitation. This has to be accepted," the article read reiterating that Kangana shouldn't be allowed in Mumbai.

"Opposition party needs to express the confidence in Anil Deshmukh, the Mumbai Commissioner of Police and the entire police force during the (Monsoon) session. Those who are calling Mumbai Police a Mafia, should be investigated. One should stop insulting our force." it added while calling upon the opposition parties to support the Maharashtra government's decision to restrict Kangana's entry in Mumbai.

The spat between Kangana and Sanjay Raut

A war-of-words broke out between Shiv Sena and Kangana Ranaut after the latter made controversial remarks about Mumbai by comparing it to 'PoK' and 'Taliban'. She had questioned the 'Aazadi' graffitis and asked why was Mumbai feeling like 'Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.' Kangana said she would not accept protection from Mumbai Police but will prefer security from the Centre or Himachal Pradesh Police after she made explosive allegations on the alleged Bollywood-drug cartel links.

Sanjay Raut then threatened the actor not to return to Mumbai after her PoK remark, which was seconded by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh who said that Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comments on Mumbai Police.

Responding to the threats, Kangana that they had ‘promoted from PoK to Taliban’ in a day.

Besides Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik also threatened Kangana that if she comes to Mumbai in the future and anything happens to her then Shiv Sena will not be responsible. He even threatened to slap sedition charges on Kangana.

Then, in arguably the most deplorable turn, Sanjay Raut used a shocking derogatory word against Kangana which was condemned by many across the political spectrum, Bollywood fraternity, as well as by netizens.

Kangana has announced that she is returning back to Mumbai on September 9 and has dared the Shiv Sena to stop her if they can. Knowing the sensitivity of the situation, Kangana's family has asked Himachal Pradesh Police to provide security to Kangana and the Himachal CM Jairam Thakur has obliged to the family's request. Giving it back to Raut Kangana on Sunday said that the mentality of the likes of Raut which is responsible for mistreatment towards women and the high number of rapes in the country.

