Kangana Ranaut Responds To Trump Seeking Drug Test For Biden; Makes Point About 'slurs'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Twitter shared American President Donald Trump's tweet, calling for a drug test for his rival Joe Biden, and expressed her approval of the initiative by Trump. She went onto claim that society taking "accusations" of consuming drugs as an insulting "slur" is preferable to horrific abuse otherwise witnessed in certain quarters and geographies of the Internet. She pointed out that it would be better to accuse Biden of taking drugs than to use expletives for him or calling him mentally challenged.

Its not the content of this tweet but the context of it that I appreciate, accusations of taking drugs is used as a slur, much better than naming mother’s reproductive organs/stigmatising mental illnesses. We as a society must know what is it that we recognise as truly shameful. https://t.co/EunK41yqaF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 27, 2020

On Sunday, Trump suggested in a tweet on Sunday the dope test on 'Sleepy' Joe Biden should be done either prior to or after their maiden debate on Tuesday, September 29. "Naturally, I will agree to take one also," the Republican President declared. Kangana Ranaut's tweet in support of the drug tests comes at a time when Bollywood has been under duress amid the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe into the nefarious network of drugs in the film industry. Many members of the industry including a few A-lister actors have been grilled by the central agency for consuming and supplying drugs among themselves.

The NCB has exposed a drug nexus widespread in the film industry through its investigation into the drugs angle in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death in June this year. Kangana has played a major role in setting the probe into motion with her allegations against the "powerful people" in the film industry who, according to her, suppress upcoming talents when they do not adhere to their "norms". Republic Media Network has been informed by many sources that drug consumption in "high-profile" get-togethers is one of the qualifying tests for newcomers to gain recognition in the "inner circle".

Another investigation that has been parallel to the Sushant case is filmmaker Karan Johar's alleged drug party in 2019 which was attended by many top actors from Bollywood. The NCB has received an official complaint against all present in the said party by Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and is likely to begin probe into the case.

