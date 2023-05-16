Kangana Ranaut Has Another Reason To Like Elon Musk 'more And More'

Kangana Ranaut recently reacted to Elon Musk's tweet on Indian food. A Twitter user who was relishing naan, gravy, and rice shared a picture of his meal and appreciated the taste of the food. Soon after, the Tesla owner replied to the tweet and agreed that the North Indian food does taste good. The Tanu Weds Manu actress liked his remark and showered praise on him.

"I love basic Indian food it’s so insanely good," tweeted the user. Elon Musk responded with "True" to that tweet. Kangana's team was quick to reply and wrote, "How many more reasons will you give us to like you more and more" to the comment. Many other users reacted to the picture as well. A user wrote, "North India is great! Try the spicy Malai Kofta next time," with an emoji while another user commented, "Basically we call it 'naan'(bread) and shahi-paneer (currey) and fried rice." Check the tweet below:

How many more reasons will you give us to like you more and more 🙂🤗 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 16, 2023

Kangana Ranaut's other reaction to Elon Musk's tweet

Elon Musk earlier shared a post on Twitter about love. "Falling in love hits different when you know they’re a paid actor sent by the CIA to distract you from dedicating your life to dismantling the government," read the tweet. Kangana reacted to the post uploaded by the Twitter CEO in a dramatic way. "I never believed someone can have more dramatic life than me, this sounds more exciting than entire film mafia trying to put me in jail for a love affair," wrote the actress after retweeting his post. Check the post below:

I never believed someone can have more dramatic life than me, this sounds more exciting than entire film mafia trying to put me in jail for a love affair… 👌 https://t.co/AwnEb2n5Ja — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 19, 2023

Kangana Ranaut has a huge bucket list when it comes to upcoming movies. The actress will be seen in the film Emergency, Tejas, Sita: The Incarnation, and Chandramukhi 2. Not just these films, but she will also be seen in Noti Binodini and R Balki's next untitled movie.