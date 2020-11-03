Kangana Ranaut Hits Back After Javed Akhtar Files Defamation Case Against Her

On Tuesday late evening, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle to react to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's tweet highlighting that a defamation case was filed against the actor by lyricist Javed Akhtar on Tuesday. Javed Akhtar filed a complaint against the actor in a local court for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him.

Kangana in response wrote, "Ek thi Sherni... Aur ek bhediyo ka jhund" [In translation: Once, there was a lioness... and another a pack of wolves].

एक थी शेरनी ..... और एक भेड़ियों का झुंड । https://t.co/uSGd4KBmwl — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 3, 2020

Akhtar filed the complaint before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate, seeking action against Ranaut under the relevant provisions of the IPC for defamation.

As per the complaint, Ranaut had recently made certain baseless comments on Akhtar which has caused damage to the reputation of the veteran poet-lyricist. It added that Ranaut dragged Akhtar''s name while referring to a "coterie" existing in Bollywood following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

She had also claimed that Akhtar had threatened her to not speak about her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan, it said. All these statements made by Ranaut have garnered views in lakhs and thus tarnished Akhtar''s reputation, the complaint said.

Mumbai Police have issued a second notice to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel in connection with a case of allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks, an official said on Tuesday. Earlier, the Bandra police on October 21, issued a notice to the actress and her sister to record their statements in the case last month.

However, Ranaut's lawyer had then sent a reply to the police station, saying she was in Himachal Pradesh and busy with wedding preparations of her cousin brother. The Bandra police have now sent a second notice to both of them to remain present at the police station on November 10 to record their statements in the case, the official said.

The Bandra police have registered an FIR against Ranaut and her sister under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention).

(with PTI inputs)

