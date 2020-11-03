Payal Ghosh Backs Kangana Ranaut After Javed Akhtar Files Case Against 'Queen' Actor

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar on Tuesday filed a complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut in a local court for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him. Reacting to the news, Payal Ghosh came out in support of Kangana and wrote that 'a big issue' is being made for her remarks.

She further mentioned that 'a rape accused is roaming freely', hinting at her pending case she filed against Anurag Kashyap. Payal wrote, "For intentionally or unintentionally made any remark is a big issue in this country but see the hypocrisy, rape accused roam freely." [sic]

Akhtar filed the complaint before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate, seeking action against Ranaut under the relevant provisions of the IPC for defamation.

As per the complaint, Ranaut had recently made certain baseless comments on Akhtar which has caused damage to the reputation of the veteran poet-lyricist. It added that Ranaut dragged Akhtar's name while referring to a "coterie" existing in Bollywood following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

She had also claimed that Akhtar had threatened her to not speak about her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan, it said. All these statements made by Ranaut have garnered views in lakhs and thus tarnished Akhtar''s reputation, the complaint said.

Payal Ghosh's case

Payal Ghosh had accused Kashyap of forcing himself upon her, after which the filmmaker was booked on charges of rape, among others. While the duo had been questioned by the police officers at the Versova police station, there has been no development on the FIR that was registered against Anurag Kashyap.

Payal Ghosh also joined Union minister Ramdas Athawale’s Republican Party of India, where he has been appointed as a vice-president of the party’s women wing.

(with PTI inputs)

