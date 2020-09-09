Kangana Ranaut Roars Back At Maha Govt After Reaching Mumbai, Shares Demolition Videos

Maharashtra Government versus Kangana Ranaut's war intensified as the Queen actor on Wednesday released her first response after reaching Mumbai by sharing a video on Twitter after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished her property. Attacking Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directly, Kangana said, "Today you have demolished my house, tomorrow your arrogance will be demolished."

In the video message, Kangana said, "Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think that joining forces with film mafia, you have taken your revenge?"

Kangana landed in Mumbai from her home state Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport over her remarks on Mumbai police. Kangana, who flew from Chandigarh by a scheduled commercial flight, landed at Mumbai around 2.30 pm.

Right after reaching her residence in Mumbai, Kangana took to her Twitter handle to share a series of videos showing how the BMC entered her property and razed parts of it with JCB and other equipment on Wednesday. The Bombay High Court has ordered a stay on the demolition carried out at Kangana's office. The lawyer in the plea stated that Kangana had sought time for a week and submitted a reply. He also highlighted that the court had prevented any demolition till September 30 due to COVID-19.

The BMC began demolishing the ‘Queen’ actor’s office in Mumbai on Wednesday while she was still enroute to the city from Chandigarh. BMC workers armed with jackhammers, demolition tools started to bring down a portion of Kangana's office with the help of a JCB machine. The workers broke into her office premises and began the demolition proceedings inside as well.

Kangana Ranaut has been at loggerheads with Shiv Sena ever since she compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir and said that she feels unsafe in the city ever since the police attempted to ‘coverup’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Following the demolition of her property in Mumbai, Kangana informed through a tweet that there is no illegal construction at her property and noted that the Government too, has banned any demolition till September 30, in light of Coronavirus.

