NCP Refutes HC's Stay On Demolition Of Kangana's Office Being A 'win'; Flogs Legalese

Following Bombay High Court's stay order on Shiv Sena-led BMC's demolition at Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika films' office, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and advocate Majeed Memon on Wednesday said that all relevant records would be examined.

Earlier in the day, BMC officials pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished, and then proceeded to break open the lock of the premises. However, Bombay High Court has stayed Shiv Sena-led BMC's demolition at Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika films' office.

Taking to Twitter, Memom said that the order by the High Court is just interim, adding that all parties would be heard in detail and all relevant records would be examined by the court hereafter.

Stay by Hon able High court on demolition process by BMC is an interim order. Parties would be heard in detail and all relevant records would be examined by the court hereafter. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) September 9, 2020

Earlier in the day, NCP leader Majeed Memon chose to focus on the war of words rather than the shocking actions and said that it is a 'great insult' to call Mumbai Police as 'Babar and his Army.' He asked if actor Kangana Ranaut wants people to lose faith in the police and if she wants a chaotic law and order situation.

BMC demolishes part of Kangana Ranaut's office

On Tuesday, the BMC issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours. However, BMC officials on Wednesday pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished, and then proceeded to break open the lock of the premises, bringing in heavy mechanised equipment

However, Bombay High Court has stayed Shiv Sena-led BMC's demolition at Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika films' office. The Bombay HC has asked the civic body to file a reply on the actor's petition. The court will hear the matter tomorrow. Kangana's lawyer had filed a plea in the High Court earlier in the day and sought interim relief from the demolition process. The BMC on Wednesday entered the property and razed parts of it with JCB and other equipment.

Kangana will arrive in Mumbai by afternoon, and before her flight took off she said that 'her spirit will only rise higher and higher.'

