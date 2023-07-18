Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt With 'fake Marriage' Comment?

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most outspoken celebrities of the Indian entertainment industry. On July 18, soon after announcing her new film, the actress took to her social media to share a series of stories. While she did not mention the name, it is assumed that the note was redirected at Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt.

3 things you need to know

Kangana Ranaut has announced a new movie with Vijay Sethupathi today (July 18).

The actress had previously slammed Ranbir Kapoor for his casting as Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan.

She will be seen next in Tejas which will clash with Tiger Shroff Ganapath Part 1.

Kangana Ranaut says Ranbir-Alia are in a rocky marriage

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April, earlier this year. The couple also welcomed their daughter Raha in November and seems to be doing fine. However, Kangana has pointed out that all might not be well in their paradise. Without mentioning the name of the actors, she wrote, “how wife and daughter was snubbed on a recent family trip, while so-called husband was texting me begging and pleading to meet him.”

She seems to be hinting at the recent trip Ranbir took to Italy to spend Mother Neetu’s birthday, sans Alia and Raha. She also claimed that “husband wife Jodi live on separate floors and pretended to be couple,” and that the “farzi jodi” need to be exposed.

(Kangana Ranaut uploads a new story seemingly slamming Ranbir Kapoor | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)



What set Kangana off was media articles that highlighted the negative comments made by trolls on Vijay Sethupathi choosing to feature in a film alongside her. She claimed that the trolls are paid army and the ‘mass mail’ chains which target her. In her stories, she wrote, “Dear changu mangu, if it is hurting so bad then praying for you.”

Kangana Ranaut makes blastphamous statements about Ranbir Kapoor

(Kangana Ranaut mentions Ranbir and Alia got married because of film promotion | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana continued her explosive comments on Ranbir and Alia’s relationship. In the post, she mentioned a ‘movie trilogy’ by which she could be hinting at Brahmastra. The actress wrote, “This actor who married under the pressure of a mafia daddy was promised a movie trilogy in return for marrying papa ki pari, movie trilogy has been canned and now he is desperately trying to break free from the fake marriage.”

She also advised him to “focus on his wife and daughter..this is India ek baar shadi ho gayi toh ho gayi.” This is not the first time Kangana has taken an indirect dig at Ranbir Kapoor. On June 10 also the actress uploaded a series of story slamming the actor after rumours floated of him starring as Lord Ram in a Ramayan movie.