Kangana Recalls Her Bond With Hrithik As She Reacts On Sara-Sushant's 'relationship' Claim

On Thursday, Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Samuel Hoakip claimed on his Instagram handle that 'Sara and the late actor were inseparable' during 'Kedarnath' promotions. He further added, 'I wonder if she broke up because of pressure from Bollywood mafia.'

Reacting to Samuel's statement, Kangana Ranaut on her Twitter handle attacked Sara Ali Khan and wrote, "News of SSR and Sara affair was all over the media, apparently they were even sharing a room during their outdoor, why these fancy Nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them?"

"What I shared with Hrithik was genuine at that point I still have no doubts about it why suddenly he became so hostile is still a mystery to me," Ranaut further added replying to a user.

Kangana Ranaut has time and again attacked Bollywood mafia in her interviews. "These people have tortured me so much, I can't begin to think how they must have treated Sushant. If they even feel 1% of it right now... what insulting a person is, blaming, public humiliation, cornering is, what slander is... If they realize, they will stop everything. I just want to awaken them to our pain, that is my only purpose, and nothing else," Kangana told Republic TV in an exclusive interview.

Meanwhile, on June 14, when Sushant's death sent shockwaves in the Indian film industry, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable monochrome photo with Sushant from the sets of Kedarnath, where Sushant is seen enjoying a hearty laugh as she smilingly looked at him. Writing his name in the caption, she put heart and heartbreak emojis.

