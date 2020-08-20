Rohit Shetty's 2018 Account Of Sara's 'struggle' To Bag 'Simmba' Fails To Convince Fans

An old video of Rohit Shetty, in which he is telling why he cast Sara Ali Khan even before her first film released, is doing the rounds on social media. The video has been receiving a lot of criticism from netizens as they are not convinced how the director had called Sara Ali Khan’s journey a ‘struggle’. Rohit Shetty in the video was seen saying how the then-newcomer had brought tears to his eyes by just making a certain gesture which he would not have expected from a ‘star kid’.

Rohit Shetty tells why he cast Sara in Simmba

Rohit Shetty along with the lead cast (Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh) of Simmba was seen attending The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the film. Kapil Sharma had asked Rohit Shetty as to why had he cast Sara Ali Khan even before her debut movie had released. Here is what the Simmba director said,

Now that Sara has become a star, I can reveal this. (he folded his hands in an attempt to imitate Sara Ali Khan) ‘Sir please give me work’. She literally did this…[despite being] Saif Ali Khan’s daughter. Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter walked all by herself to my office and to sit in front of a director and ask for work (again imitated how Sara Ali Khan had come with folded hands in front of him). The gesture made me teary eyed and I told her you do my movie.

Netizens not convinced

While Rohit Shetty had spoken those things to show how humble Sara Ali Khan was, netizens did not seem convinced by his reasoning to give her work. They took to twitter and expressed how the ‘star kids’ are favoured over 'outsiders’ or any actor. Several netizens highlighted how what is normal for an actor is seen as 'struggle' for the star kids and how easy it becomes for them to get projects. Take a look at the tweets.

Wah kya struggle hai. Only if #RohitShetty knew what real struggle means. https://t.co/eRfho2m4KZ — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) August 19, 2020

#Rohitshetty



Rohit shetty after seeing the so-called struggle of sara ali khan : pic.twitter.com/wFtHsPonjZ

Credit---@ama_joking — Asim ka fan (@jai_hindu_jaibj) August 19, 2020

This trend is very late, chalo finally kisi ne to notice kia.. So this is the struggle by star kids.. Haath jodo kaam mil gaya 😡 #RohitShetty #RohitShetty https://t.co/Ye6SnRKkG3 — Deepak Bajaj (@DBajaj88) August 19, 2020

scene when sara ali khan had to struggle and had to beg for a role in rohit shetty's office #RohitShetty #Nepotism pic.twitter.com/D0QUTUxtlr — Memeswala (@thememeswala05) August 19, 2020

Rohit Shetty said he cried and gave the role instantly when sara ali khan asked for a role.



Because, she is "saif ali khan ki beti"



Thousands of normal kids beg for roles, get rejected and ignored.



Clapping on these stupid stories is how we have normalized nepotism. pic.twitter.com/Iavg2WT6eP — An Open Letter 😷 (@AnOpenLetter001) August 19, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise left his fans devastated. It brought back into limelight the existence of nepotism in the Bollywood industry and how big production houses become biased. The controversies surrounding the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput also brought back into light the disparity with which actors with no film background are treated in the industry and how they have to struggle to sustain their careers.



