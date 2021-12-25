Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut never fails to amaze her audience with her impeccable performances in her films. Recently, the actress has taken some time out from her busy schedule to spend Christmas eve with her family. The Thalaivii actress treated her fans by sharing a glimpse of the Christmas celebration with her family. She took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable picture of the evening.

Let's take a look at Kangana's story:

Kangana Ranaut never leaves a chance to wish her fans on every festival and today as the world celebrates Christmas, Kangana gave her fans a sneak peek into her Christmas celebrations with her family. In the picture, we can see Kangana in a white turtle neck top, paired with a black overcoat. She is seen posing with her sister Rangoli Chandel, Rangoli's husband along with their son (Kangana's nephew). The Queen actress seems all smiles as she spends quality time with her family.

Behind the family members, we can see a scintillating Christmas tree that is giving some major cozy Christmas vibes. Kangana who is very close to her sister keeps sharing posts of the duo spending some quality time together depicting their strong bond.

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming films

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Thalavii, which received a lot of appreciation from the fans, as well as she was also praised by the critics for her brilliant acting skills. No doubt Kangana is a versatile actress and she knows the art to impress the audience with her amazing screen presence. With every release, she proves that she is the Queen of Bollywood.

Kangana currently has films like ‘Dhaakad’ and 'Tejas' up her sleeves. She will portray the character of a spy in the thriller film Dhaakad. In the film, ‘Tejas’, the Gangster actress will be seen playing the role of an Air force officer, and the film will be helmed by Sarvesh Mewara. Both the films might hit the theatres next year in 2022. Fans are excited about Kangana's next venture and they are eagerly waiting for the Queen to make a come back on the screen.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM@KANGANARANAUT