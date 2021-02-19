Kangana Ranaut, Kher Pay Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj On His Birth Anniversary

As the nation commemorates the birth anniversary of legendary ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Kangana Ranaut on Friday paid tribute to the Maratha king on social media. Kangana shared a clip from her blockbuster film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and wrote, "On the occasion of Shiva Jayanti, best wishes to you and your family"

Anupam Kher also Friday paid tributes to Maratha empire founder Shivaji on his birth anniversary. He shared a painting featuring Shivaji Maharaj and wrote, "Chatrapati Sivaji Maharaja ki Jaya Ho"

Fondly called by admirers as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Maratha king was born in 1630 and carved out his kingdom and successfully expanded it in the face of hostile Muslim rulers, including Mughals. The Maratha empire went on to become the country's strongest empire before being finally subdued by the British.

Shivaji Jayanti: 'Tanhaji' designer recalls creating costumes of the Maratha king

On the occasion of 391st birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and paid tribute to the founder of the Maratha Kingdom. PM Modi tweeted, "I pay my respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the immortal son of Mother Bharati, on his birth anniversary. The saga of his indomitable courage, amazing valour and extraordinary intelligence will continue to inspire the people across generations. Jai Shivaji !

Shivaji's Birth Anniversary: Union Ministers pay tribute to courageous Maratha Warrior

(With agency inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.