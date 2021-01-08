Kangana Ranaut Leaves For Bhopal After Two Hours Of Interrogation At Mumbai Police Station

Kangana Ranaut who appeared before the Mumbai Police on Friday for questioning in the sedition case filed against her, left for Bhopal after two hours of interrogation. Kangana took to her Twitter handle to share some pictures from her car as she was on her way to begin shooting for her upcoming film Dhaakad.

Before reaching the police station, Kangana shared a video on her social media accounts where she spoke about how she was being tortured. "Why am I being mentally, emotionally and now physically tortured? I need answers from this nation… I stood for you it’s time you stand for me …Jai Hind," she captioned the video.

If you are anti India you will find lot of support, work/rewards, and appreciation. If you are a nationalist then you will have to stand alone, be your own support system and appreciate your own integrity. After hours of grilling at police station on my way to Bhopal #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/BqGrldzBvx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 8, 2021

Why am I being mentally, emotionally and now physically tortured? I need answers from this nation.... I stood for you it’s time you stand for me ...Jai Hind 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qqpojZWfCx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 8, 2021

About the Sedition case

The Bandra police had registered an FIR against Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks in October, an official said. The FIR was registered following orders from a magistrates court in Bandra.

The court had directed the police to carry out an inquiry against Ranaut and her sister after a complaint was lodged against them for allegedly trying to create hatred and communal tension through their social media posts. Munawwar Ali Sayyad, a casting director and fitness trainer, had filed the complaint referring to tweets and other statements of Ranaut and her sister.

They were booked under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention). Earlier, the Mumbai police had sent notices three times asking them to appear for recording their statements in the case. The Bombay High Court in November had granted interim protection from arrest to Kangana and her sister, and directed them to appear before the police on January 8.

